Man charged in connection with death of Jeremiah Oliver, 5, due in court

Sierra, who was the boyfriend of Jeremiah’s mother, pleaded guilty in 2017 to assaulting Jeremiah’s mother and siblings. He was sentenced to six to seven years in state prison.

Alberto L. Sierra was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder and disinterring a body, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office. Sierra’s arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Worcester Superior Court.

A 32-year-old man is slated for arraignment Thursday for allegedly killing Jeremiah Oliver , a Fitchburg 5-year-old who went missing in September 2013 and whose body was discovered seven months later in a suitcase off a highway in Sterling.

Sierra was not in custody when he was arrested Wednesday, said Scott J. Croteau, a spokesperson for Early’s office. Further information about the arrest was not available, he said.

Previously, Sierra had faced charges of kidnapping and assaulting Jeremiah but prosecutors dropped those charges so “double jeopardy does not attach or prevent further possible prosecution for the homicide.”

Elsa Oliver, Jeremiah’s mother, pleaded guilty in 2017 to abusing her two surviving children, while prosecutors dropped charges that she was involved in Jeremiah’s death, saying that, as in Sierra’s case, they wanted to keep the option open of prosecution for the homicide.

Jeremiah’s remains were found in a suitcase on the side of Interstate 190 in Sterling in April 2014. He was last seen alive by relatives in September 2013, but was not reported missing until that December.

The horrific case sent shock waves through the region and led to a shakeup at the state Department of Children and Families.

The Oliver family had been under state supervision and an investigation revealed that a social worker had missed eight monthly visits with Jeremiah, the Globe reported in 2014.

The social worker and two supervisors were fired, and the DCF commissioner at the time, Olga Roche, resigned a month later.

