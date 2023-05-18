MGH employee took hunting rifle to hospital, police say

The man, whose name and age were redacted from the report, had a history of psychosis and was involuntarily hospitalized for psychiatric treatment. He also was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nobody was harmed during the incident.

A Massachusetts General Hospital employee experiencing “a mental breakdown” took a hunting rifle to the hospital Wednesday night because he thought police “were out to kill him” and God told him he would need the firearm to avoid being shot, according to a Boston police report.

The man called 911 at about 8:15 p.m. to report that he had “heard God telling him that if he did not want to be shot that he should bring his rifle out,” the incident report said.

The man also told police he believed they “were out to kill him.”

Police tried to pinpoint the man’s location while they kept him on the phone. They could tell from background noise that he was near a hospital or a fire station. During the search, a doctor called to tell police the man was at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a security officer at the hospital spotted the man holding something in a wad and told him to put it on the ground. The man complied. The security officer did not realize the man had a Winchester 88 rifle wrapped in a shower curtain, the incident report said.

Police arrived, secured the gun, and took the man to the emergency room, according to the report.

The man told police the rifle belonged to his grandfather, and he thought it was a “cool old antique,” the report said.

The report noted that the man had “bought something he shouldn’t have, took it and that was the reason he was acting in this manner.”

The man was released from police custody and involuntarily hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation.

Investigators later searched the man’s apartment and found “nothing of concern,” the report said.





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.