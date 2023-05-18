Nephew charged in connection with shooting death of uncle outside Derry, N.H. restaurant

The killing of a 64-year-old man who was shot outside a Derry, N.H., restaurant around dinnertime on Wednesday has led to the arrest of his nephew, officials said Thursday.
The victim was identified as John Kratz Jr., and the suspect now charged with second degree murder is 27-year-old John L. Kratz, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office, which is prosecuting.
The elder Kratz is the uncle of the man now charged in the killing, prosecutors said.
According to prosecutors, police rushed to the Lobster Claw II restaurant in Derry around 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the elder Kratz found outside, suffering from a gunshot wound, prosecutors said. The elder Kratz was rushed to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester where he was later pronounced dead.
The elder Kratz was a Sandown resident, prosecutors said.
Authorities announced the arrest of the younger Kratz about 12 hours after the killing.
He is scheduled to be in Rockingham Superior Court on Thursday where he is being represented by the New Hampshire public defender’s office, according to court records.
No further information is currently available.
