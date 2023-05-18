Nephew charged in connection with shooting death of uncle outside Derry, N.H. restaurant

The killing of a 64-year-old man who was shot outside a Derry, N.H., restaurant around dinnertime on Wednesday has led to the arrest of his nephew, officials said Thursday.

The victim was identified as John Kratz Jr., and the suspect now charged with second degree murder is 27-year-old John L. Kratz, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office, which is prosecuting.

The elder Kratz is the uncle of the man now charged in the killing, prosecutors said.