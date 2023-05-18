‘Not business as usual’: Boston youth stage die-in protest highlighting community gun violence

The “die-in” demonstration, a type of protest in which participants pretend to be dead, was organized by the Boston-based Center for Teen Empowerment, a nonprofit group providing leadership and community organizing training to youth across the city, to draw attention to gun violence in Boston.

Beside a busy four-lane intersection in Dorchester, a Burger King on Washington Street serves as an after-school hangout for hundreds of students at nearby middle and high schools. But on Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of cars were blocked from entering the parking lot while dozens of Boston youth and community organizers lay motionless on the asphalt of the intersection in an act of protest.

“This is not business as usual,” said Fiona Phie, a program coordinator for Teen Empowerment. She said many times when a young person suffers the loss of a loved one due to violence, they are still expected to show up at school and generally go about their lives normally.

“That’s not okay,” Phie said. “This is a statement of disruption that we’ve got to change that.”

A child was held at a rally at Fenelon Playground on Erie Street after the die-in nearby. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Burger King parking lot where the protest started is a hotspot for violence in Dorchester, according to Teen Empowerment officials. During the die-in and subsequent march to other hotspots in the area, demonstrators called for increased community engagement and more resources and restorative justice programs for youth in Boston Public Schools, all with the goal of reducing violence in Boston neighborhoods.

“There’s no pause at the death of young people,” said Abrigal Forrester, executive director for Teen Empowerment. “If you look at other communities that lose young people, sometimes they shut the community down, they bring in psychologists to schools — that doesn’t happen in Black or Brown communities, and the pain is astronomical.”

De-Zhanaya Vinson, a high school student involved with Teen Empowerment, was 13 in 2020 when both her friend and her godbrother were killed during the pandemic in separate incidents of gun violence.

“My godbrother played a big role in my life. I used to live with him, so that took a big toll on me,” Vinson, now 16, said. “I was really hurt, but I had nobody to express it to because we don’t have resources in the community or people to talk to.”

Vinson focused her energy on activism and community organizing, and began working with Teen Empowerment in 2022. The die-in, which she and other youth planned, served as a launchpad for the center’s new Ceasefire Initiative, a campaign that aims to reduce violence through community engagement and education.

“The reason why [students] can’t focus and meet the mark in school is because of everything that’s happening outside of the school,” Forrester said. “Being able to concentrate and focus has more to do with being personally grounded and living in safe communities, where you don’t have to be thinking about your survival.”

Teen Empowerment organizers worked with police to temporarily shut down four lanes of traffic for the die-in. The aim, organizers said, was to cause a disruption and “promote peace through the power of the people.”

“Cities are like a living thing, so when you clog a street up in a city it’s literally letting the city feel what it’s like when a young person loses someone that they care about,” said Harrison Clark, 23, an organizer with the Boston Community Action Team, a branch of Teen Empowerment. “There’s nowhere to go.”

Demonstrators marched down Washington Street. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The demonstration culminated in youth music and dance performances at a basketball court on Fenelon Street, where a person was shot and taken to the hospital with life threatening wounds in June 2022. Students, who had walked out of their classes to demonstrate, waved their hands as their peers sang and rapped.

“Dorchester is more than just a place where gun violence happens,” said Margaret Walker, 23, who took the day off of work to come to the die-in. “The narratives that get told about this neighborhood are often centered around violence.

“This community is not inherently dangerous. When we’re connected and when we have our needs met, that’s a big way to reduce violence.”

Youth and adult activists alike expressed frustration with the extent to which they said violence is normalized among young people in Boston and the lack of support from the systems meant to provide for them.

“This is not something that is common to see every single day,” Phie said of the die-in. “We need to re-sensitize ourselves, and really remember that we can’t keep going on every single day like this is normal. Because it’s not, and it’s also not acceptable.”

