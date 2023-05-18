One body recovered in rubble after devastating Days Inn fire in Kittery, Maine, officials say

“The investigation into the origin and cause of this fire is still under investigation,” Maine Fire Marshal Richard McCarthy said in a press conference taped by WMTW . “But at this time, we believe all persons are accounted for.”

The body was located at around 2:15 p.m. in the south side of the burned out building, according to Kittery Fire Chief David O’Brien. The victim has not been identified.

The body of one person was recovered after a devastating five-alarm fire ripped through a Days Inn in Kittery Wednesday, leaving the hotel completely destroyed, officials said Thursday.

The blaze broke out shortly after noon Wednesday. Within five minutes, firefighters’ water supply was depleted, making mutual aid from 16 neighboring communities critical, officials said.

Crews battled the fire amid wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour, spreading the blaze to adjacent buildings and sparking several brush fires. The blaze under control around 6 p.m., officials said. Two people were injured, including a firefighter and a passerby. The wood-frame structure, valued over $1.6 million, was a total loss, officials said.

“It was a challenging fire ... that fire was fanned by the winds. It had a very, very, very large start,” O’Brien said. “It’s a firefighter’s nightmare, with individual rooms and hallways and everything else.”

O’Brien said that the hotel’s records were incomplete, so the number of people staying there, or who was missing, was initially unclear. Many of the occupants were long-term guests, including workers from a nearby naval shipyard, officials said.

“That was a problem for us to start, to determine what we had for potential clients in the building,” O’Brien said.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation into the blaze. An accelerant-detection canine was at the scene Thursday afternoon, according to McCarthy.

“Our investigators will be on site and will be continuing to process the scene until they come to a resolution,” he said.

