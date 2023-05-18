Parental rights bill defeated in New Hampshire, relieving LGBTQ advocates

Opponents argued the measure would infringe the privacy rights of an already vulnerable group of young people, so they celebrated when the House voted 195-190 to indefinitely postpone Senate Bill 272, which means the legislation is dead and won’t come back up for the remainder of this year and next.

The Republican-backed legislation would have required schools to disclose information about a child’s gender identity to their parents upon request, unless school personnel could show “clear and convincing evidence” that the child would likely be abused or neglected.

CONCORD, N.H. — A parental rights bill was defeated Thursday on a five-vote margin in the 400-member New Hampshire House of Representatives, prompting a sigh of relief among critics who had warned the bill would harm LGBTQ students.

Representative Gerri Cannon, a Democrat from Somersworth who is transgender, said this bill’s defeat is a joyous occasion for LGBTQ people in New Hampshire and those pushing back against anti-LGBTQ legislation nationwide.

“We’ve been heard in New Hampshire, and we’ve set the tone for other states,” she said. “We need to stand up for the children in our schools. They have rights. Just like all of us, they have the rights to be who they are, safely.”

“If a parent wants to know what’s going on with their child from a gender or sexuality perspective, they need to ask their child,” she added.

Two Republican representatives — David Bickford of New Durham and Joseph Guthrie of Hampstead — bucked their party to join 193 Democrats in voting to defeat the bill.

Before debate began, House Speaker Sherman Packard, a Republican from Londonderry, told lawmakers to refrain from booing, yelling, or impugning each other’s motives. After the final vote, he released a statement criticizing his colleagues across the aisle.

“I am disheartened House Democrats chose institutions over NH parents today,” Packard said. “They chose secrets over parent-involved solutions. They chose to ignore the majority of NH parents who made it clear they were looking for legislative support to help protect their rights and their children.”

FILE- Supporters of a bill to create a "parents' bill of rights" attend a rally outside the New Hampshire Statehouse in this April 18, 2023, file photo, in Concord, N.H. The New Hampshire House is set to vote, Thursday, May 18, on a bill creating a "Parents' Bill of Rights" that would require school officials, when asked by parents, to disclose that a child is using a different name or being referred to as being a different gender. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer, File) Holly Ramer/Associated Press

The most fiery remarks during Thursday’s debate came from House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, a Republican from Auburn, who raised his voice and drew murmuring then cheers from the chamber as he derided schools as “a mysterious and secretive black box.”

Osborne said the bill would be sending a message to parents that they have no choice but to avail themselves of the state’s education freedom accounts to transfer for their kids to nonpublic schools.

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut — who has previously run for governor — released a statement saying the New Hampshire Department of Education is “disappointed” with the vote to kill SB 272.

Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, had expressed a favorable view of SB 272, though he said he would have waited to review the final version before deciding whether to sign it.

Before the final vote on Thursday, lawmakers considered and adopted six separate amendments to the bill, including a major change that stripped the four most controversial provisions from the legislation.

Republicans hold an extremely narrow four-seat advantage in the chamber. Several absences and the two defections were enough to foil their party’s attempt to pass this bill, which is topically similar to a parental rights bill that failed a year ago after Sununu vowed to veto it.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.