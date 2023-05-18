Poignant testimony expected on R.I. bridge barriers bill

Gonsalves joined other advocates in calling for the House to pass legislation that would require the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority to design safety barriers and/or safety netting on the Newport Pell, Mount Hope, and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges. The bill has been introduced by Representative Joseph J. Solomon Jr., a Warwick Democrat.

The fact that he somehow survived is “only through the grace of God Almighty and by no means through the safety of the Newport Pell Bridge or Rhode Island bridges,” he told legislators.

Mark Gonsalves Sr. testified before the House Finance Committee this week, recalling the moment he leaped 220 feet from the center span of the Newport Pell Bridge.

Later today, the Senate Housing and Municipal Government Committee is expected to hear equally poignant testimony when it takes up a companion bill introduced by Senator Louis P. DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat.

DiPalma said last year’s state budget provided $1 million for engineering and design work on safety barriers on the Mount Hope and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges, and now another $750,000 is needed for similar work on the Newport Pell and Sakonnet River bridges. He said it remains unclear how much it would cost to install the barriers.

”We can’t wait any longer,” DiPalma said.

The push for the Rhode Island legislation come as the Globe has just reported on a grieving mother’s successful push for suicide prevention barriers on the French King Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River in Franklin County, Massachusetts.

Melissa Ames, board chairwoman of the Rhode Island chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, told the House committee that research shows that barriers are more effective than other bridge suicide prevention methods, such as signs, hotlines, and staff training.

”Barriers give suicidal individuals and those who care for them something they desperately need – time,” Ames said. “This includes time for the suicidal impulses to pass, time for someone to interfere, or time to seek help.”

Bryan Ganley, a Samaritans of Rhode Island board member, said people are dying as the years pass without barriers on Rhode Island’s iconic bridges. He called for the installation of temporary barriers until a permanent solution is in place. “Only you have the power to end this nightmare,” he told legislators. “Let’s get this done.”

HELP IS AVAILABLE: You can reach the Samaritans of Rhode Island at 401-272-4044 or toll-free in Rhode Island at 800-365-4044. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-Talk (8255). The state Department of Health offers resources and information at preventsuicideri.org.

