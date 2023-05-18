Police search for missing Townsend man

Townsend police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man who has not been seen or heard from since May 2.
Joseph Paul Knisell, 42, was reported missing by a family member on May 13, Townsend police said Thursday in a statement.
On May 7, Knisell’s cell phone was pinged near Manchester, N.H., the statement said, and has not been active since.
Knisell’s vehicle, a white 2014 Jeep Patriot with Massachusetts license plate 2RAY93, is also missing, the statement said.
Townsend police and law enforcement throughout the region and in Manchester are working together to locate Knisell and conduct a welfare check.
“He may be in need of medications that he requires,” Townsend police Sergeant George Reidy, who is investigating the case, said in the statement.
Knisell lives in the Country Estates Development on Turnpike Road, the statement said. He has previously lived in Sarasota, Florida.
Anyone with information on Knisell’s whereabouts is asked to call Reidy at 978-597-6214 x307 or email him at greidy@townsendpd.org.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com.