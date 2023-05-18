Police and stadium officials tell Taylor Swift fans: Get there early, and don’t show up without a ticket

“It speaks to the Taylor phenomenon,” Nolan told reporters during the briefing in a Gillette parking lot, according to video from Boston 25 .

After all, it’s not often for the stadium to hold a 20-minute press conference focused entirely on public safety the day before a show, as it did Thursday morning in Foxborough.

Gillette Stadium and public safety officials in the Foxborough area know how to manage major events — they’ve done it many times before — but Jim Nolan, chief operating officer for Kraft Sports Entertainment, said this weekend’s three-night slate of Taylor Swift concerts is another level.

Advertisement

More than 200,000 Swifties are expected to flood the area over the next three days — Swift performs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night — and Nolan, along with representatives of the State Police and the Foxborough Police Department, hope fans heed two key points more than anything else.

Get there early, and don’t show up without a ticket.

“If you don’t have a ticket, we really encourage you not to come,” Nolan said. “That’s for both public safety and it’s also for the enjoyment of the people who do have tickets.”

Some concerns about fans without tickets flooding the area outside Gillette have come after thousands of fans assembled outside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as Swift performed there for three nights last weekend.

Nolan isn’t expecting that will be a problem at Gillette, which is rather notorious for traffic issues before and after events and is surrounded parking lots that fans will need a ticket to access.

Those heading to Gillette this weekend are urged to go early and plan for traffic getting into both the paid and free parking areas, which are expected to fill up fast with few other options for getting to the venue.

Advertisement

Don’t expect to outsmart the traffic. Officials urged people driving in to use Interstates 95 and 495.

“Taking a local road is not going to get you here quicker,” said State Police Lt. Brian McKenna said at Thursday’s briefing.

Traffic patterns along Route 1 will be the same as they are for Patriots games, McKenna said.

Once parking runs out around the stadium, some fans, many of whom are teenage girls and young women, may end up walking long distances to reach the venue. Local and State Police will be monitoring the roadsides for pedestrians, McKenna said.

“We have sidewalks lit the best we can and we have ropes between the roadway and the sidewalks, and we have troopers from Sharon down to 495 keeping an eye out on pedestrians as best we can,” McKenna said.

Gillette and the MBTA have coordinated extra commuter rail trains to and from the stadium, but those are already sold out and “it’s not possible to add more trains for this weekend,” Nolan said.

Visitors must also abide by the stadium’s restriction on bags. No bags larger than a wallet is allowed inside Gillette. Attendees are urged to bring a plastic bag the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that’s no bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches, or a small wallet that’s not bigger than 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches.

“Get out your measuring tape,” Nolan said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.