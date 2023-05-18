Rachael Rollins and the poisoned chalice

And it provided her the best route to higher office precisely because it removed her from the day-to-day political controversies to which she was so attracted.

It afforded her the chance to push aside the worst instincts of the person who posed the biggest threat to her career: herself.

As Suffolk district attorney, Rollins brought fresh ideas and boldness to the work but managed along the way to pick fights with then-Governor Charlie Baker, then-Attorney General Maura Healey, just about every member of the Boston Police Department, other prosecutors, judges, and public defenders.

She was a politician, with a mandate, and wasn’t afraid to mix it up with anybody, which led to equal measures of applause from supporters and derision from detractors.

As the elected DA, and the first Black woman to hold the job, she took a no-prisoners approach to anyone who dared to criticize her or, in her view, hold her to standards that her predecessors were not.

As the appointed US attorney for Massachusetts, again the first Black woman to hold the job, Rollins was handed the perfect opportunity to burnish a resume that would allow her to eventually seek higher political office. One of her predecessors as US attorney, William Weld, was elected governor.

Because the US attorney’s job is by design apolitical, Rollins had no reason or obligation to engage in the petty political squabbles that make headlines and enemies. In fact, there were clearly marked Department of Justice guardrails that came with the job, emphasizing the importance of avoiding partisan politics.

But as reports by the DOJ Inspector General and US Office of Special Counsel that have led to her resignation show, Rollins took the chalice of the US attorney’s job and poisoned it herself.

She was obsessed with having the progressive agenda she had initiated at the DA’s office continue. And so she became, as the US Office of Special Counsel so devastatingly put it, a de facto campaign adviser to the candidate who promised to carry on her legacy, Ricardo Arroyo.

She ginned up a memo that suggested Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, who defeated Arroyo, might come under federal investigation, and leaked it to the Globe and Boston Herald, trying to give the memo credibility by having news of it published.

She ignored the advice of her own staff and DOJ officials not to attend a July 2022 Democratic fund-raiser at which first lady Jill Biden was the guest of honor, as it would violate the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan political activities.

If the Inspector General’s finding that she lied under oath is the most shocking revelation, the most telling is this: Even after learning she was under investigation by the DOJ for violating the Hatch Act by attending that fund-raiser, Rollins continued her surreptitious, improper campaign to get Arroyo elected.

The first few columns I wrote about Rollins as DA were critical, especially of her being thin-skinned.

But I admired her willingness to engage with critics. And while violent crime spiked in some cities with progressive prosecutors, Boston’s crime rate remained stable as Rollins implemented change.

The more we talked about her ideas about spending limited resources on violent crime and finding alternative approaches beyond incarceration for offenders who were mentally ill or the products of extreme deprivation, the more I was willing to give her a chance, chalking up her missteps as those of someone new to politics.

And when someone as politically extreme as Tom Cotton, the Republican senator from Arkansas, tried to block her confirmation as US attorney by saying she was too radical, I defended Rollins.

Now, having read the reports detailing how Rollins conducted herself as US attorney, the hardest thing to admit is that Tom Cotton was right when he said she was too political to serve as US attorney.

Something that from a distance looks and sounds like courage can, upon closer inspection, simply be hubris.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.