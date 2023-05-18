Rhode Island can expand its renewable energy infrastructure while protecting its forests

We currently lead the nation in our over-reliance on fossil fuel to power our electric grid. Even setting aside the climate change impacts of fossil fuels, this past winter, we witnessed how importing our energy puts us at the whim of events outside of our control, as the Russian War on Ukraine shot electric and gas prices through the roof during our regional winter peak. Rhode Island currently sources 87 percent of its electricity from natural gas (a larger percentage than any other state) and two-thirds of all domestic natural gas is extracted through hydraulic fracturing.

Advertisement

We are also at a moment of great potential for change. In 2021, the General Assembly passed Act on Climate, requiring the state to meet science-based goals for carbon neutrality by 2050. In 2022, the state passed the most ambitious Renewable Energy Standard in the country — putting us on the path to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2033. These commitments give us the opportunity to transform our economy to support local, clean energy built with good, family-sustaining jobs. Nevertheless, Rhode Island currently ranks 31st in the country in solar development.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

For the past several years, we have seen land use conflicts between solar energy development and important open space. Large scale renewable development has been the leading cause of deforestation in Rhode Island since 2018. Conservationists and environmentalists have advocated for siting reform to push development out of the core forests, and developers have advocated for expansion of the net-metering programs, which allow an electricity utility’s customers to sell excess solar power to the grid in exchange for a credit on their bill.

It doesn’t have to be this way — we don’t need to be on opposite sides of the table. House Bill 5853 sponsored by state Representative June Speakman, and Senate Bill 684 sponsored by Senate Committee on Environment & Agriculture Chairwoman Alana DiMario help us take a big step forward together. Conservationists, developers, and unions have come together to expand clean energy programs — exclusively outside of the core forest, while also supporting good union jobs. This proposal also helps us continue to move rapidly away from our over-reliance on fossil fuels, while Rhode Island continues to plan for how we will achieve our interim Act on Climate targets. These two bills are a responsible compromise between the need to expand the state’s renewable energy infrastructure, and concern for that infrastructure’s impact on the state’s core forests.

Advertisement

It is rare to see a coalition like The Nature Conservancy, IBEW Local 99, Audubon Society of Rhode Island, Revity Energy LLC, Save the Bay, the AFL-CIO, Climate Jobs Rhode Island, and the Rhode Island Land Trust Council come together to support a single initiative. We hope our ability to collaborate and work together in good faith will help this legislation cross the finish line this legislative session.

Sue AnderBois writes this commentary as interim director of climate and government relations at the Nature Conservancy. Separately, she also serves as a Providence city councilwoman. Nicholas L. Nybo is senior legal counsel at renewable energy developer Revity Energy LLC.