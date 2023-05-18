R.I. woman who allegedly posed as a dentist charged with practicing without a license

PROVIDENCE — An alleged fake dentist who caused real agony when she removed a woman’s molar and drilled her teeth has been now charged with a felony.

Altagracia Adames had outfitted her house on Murray Street in the Silver Lake neighborhood like a dentist’s office, complete with a waiting room, a treatment room with a chair and lights, and a room with teeth moldings, a propane pressure cooker, and industrial equipment, according to an investigation by state police and agents from the Food and Drug Administration.

The investigation into Adames began last fall, after a 36-year-old woman visited her for dental work. Adames removed her molar, stitched the wound, and drilled several other teeth, according to the attorney general’s office.