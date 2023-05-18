Teenager arraigned for shooting another teen at Chelsea park

Moises Fermin Flores of East Boston was ordered held without bail on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way, and defacing a firearm, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a statement Thursday.

A 19-year-old man was arraigned in Chelsea District Court Wednesday for allegedly shooting another teenager who was armed with a machete at a public park last week, according to prosecutors.

Flores is scheduled to return to court June 20 for a probable cause hearing.

Advertisement

Chelsea police responded to Bosson Park on May 10 at about 5:15 p.m. after receiving several calls reporting a fight that included a male with a machete and shots fired, the statement said.

When officers arrived they found the 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his left foot.

He was taken to a local hospital, the statement said. Four individuals were stopped shortly after at a Silver Line bus terminal while running away from the scene.

They were identified as Flores, Misael Rodriguez, and two juveniles, the statement said. Investigators obtained video surveillance of the shooting which allegedly showed Flores and Rodriguez each carrying a black handgun.

“Video shows the victim wielding a machete and advancing toward the four individuals before Rodriguez begins shooting,” the statement said. “Rodriguez is seen firing twice, striking the victim once in the foot. After the shooting, Flores, Rodriguez and the two juveniles are observed fleeing up Bellingham Street toward Willow Street before being stopped by police.”

State Police retraced the path the four took as they fled the scene and found two black semi-automatic handguns, the statement said.

“One had a filed down serial number and the second gun did not have any serial number,” the statement said. “Flores told investigators he found the gun in his possession in a park near Logan Airport approximately a week ago.”

Advertisement

Rodriguez is still at large, the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.