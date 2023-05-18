Where 3 Mass. cities rank among best places to live, according to US News & World Report

Boston, Worcester, and Springfield all ranked as some of the “Best Places to Live in the US,” part of a list of 150 cities. The magazine tallies scores for indicators such as quality of life, value, desirability, and job market. The numbers are calculated by analyzing cost of living, crime rates, education quality, and over a dozen other sources of data, according to the magazine.

Three Massachusetts cities have ranked among the best places to live in the country in the annual US News & World Report list released this week, but none ranked as high as one city in Maine.

At number 44, Boston was the Massachusetts city ranked highest on the annual list. It scored high in terms of its quality of life and job market, both of which earned 7.3 points out of 10, but lost points for its value, getting a measly 4.4 points out of 10. Boston earned 6.2 points for desirability.

“Boston often feels like a small town with all the perks of city life,” the magazine said. “The metro area features a diverse culinary scene, access to cultural institutions, and proximity to world-class schools, employers, and health care.”

Opening Day at Polar Park in Worcester on May 11, 2021. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Worcester came in at number 77 for “its affordable housing, green parks, quality hospitals, and proximity to a dozen highly esteemed colleges and universities,” the magazine said. The city received a 7.1 out of 10 for its quality of life, a 6.2 for its job market, a 6 for its value, and a 5.1 for its desirability.

The list ranked Springfield at 108 for its “natural beauty and abundant hiking trails” as well its “various recreational and employment opportunities.” The city scored 6.8 points for its quality of life and 5.8 for its value. It received a 5.7 for job market and 5.5 for desirability.

Basketball shoes once belonging to Larry Bird, front left, and Magic Johnson rest together in a display case at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, in Springfield. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Portland, Maine, cracked the top 10 this year, landing at number 7 as the New England city ranked highest on the US News list.

Other New England cities that made the list include Manchester, N.H. (51), Hartford (56), and Providence (86).

Here are the 10 cities topping the list:

Green Bay, Wisc. Huntsville, Ala. Raleigh and Durham, N.C. Boulder, Colo. Sarasota, Fla. Naples, Fla. Portland, Maine Charlotte, N.C. Colorado Springs, Colo. Fayetteville, Ark.

Read the full list here.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.