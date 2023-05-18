DeSantis expected to enter presidential race next week

He is also likely to release a video to coincide with his official entrance into the race, and a blitz of events in the early nominating states will follow in the weeks ahead, according to one of the people. The Wall Street Journal first reported that DeSantis would file the paperwork next week.

DeSantis is expected to file paperwork declaring his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission before a major fund-raising meeting with donors in Miami on May 25 that is meant to act as a show of his financial force. He must formally enter the race before he can solicit donations for his presidential campaign.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to officially enter the presidential race next week, allowing him to raise the vast amounts of cash he will need to challenge former president Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with his intentions.

Advertisement

Trump is running roughly 30 percentage points ahead of DeSantis in national polling averages, but the Florida governor would be the most credible Republican challenger to join the field so far.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

He is likely to start with more money in an outside group than any Republican primary candidate in history. He has more than $80 million expected to be transferred from his state account to his super PAC, Never Back Down, which has also raised more than $30 million, in addition to having tens of millions more in donor commitments, according to people familiar with the fund-raising.

DeSantis also has a long series of conservative policy accomplishments that he shepherded through Florida’s Republican-dominated Legislature after his landslide reelection last year. And he has gathered a large number of endorsements from state legislators in Iowa and New Hampshire, who can be influential in primary elections, as well as from those in his own state.

Still, taking on Trump, whom Republicans rallied behind after he was indicted in New York, is a tall order. While the former president savages him daily, DeSantis needs to engage in a delicate dance.

Advertisement

To win, he must appeal to the large numbers of Republican primary voters who like Trump but may be ready to move on from a candidate who lost in 2020 and continues to repeat false claims about that election. Doing so requires DeSantis to differentiate himself from Trump without criticizing him so aggressively that he risks offending those Trump-friendly voters.

DeSantis did seem to walk that line successfully during a weekend trip to Iowa, part of a months-long string of political events he has attended around the country in the run-up to his announcement.

On Saturday, a grinning DeSantis showed up Trump by making an unexpected appearance in Des Moines, not far from where the former president had canceled a rally that night because of potential bad weather.

“It’s a beautiful night,” the governor said in an apparent jab at the absence of storms.

It is still unclear where or when DeSantis plans to hold a formal rally announcing his candidacy.

New York Times

Funding to help Alaskan villages narrow digital divide

ANCHORAGE — For years, when the tiny Alaska Native village of Rampart’s awful Internet service would go down, the only way to reach the outside world was to await the small airplane that touched down daily with supplies and the occasional visitor.

“We had no way of getting ahold of anybody out of Rampart other than going to the airport and telling the pilot,” said tribal administrator Margaret Moses. The pilot would relay messages — including word of medical emergencies — after flying 100 miles to Fairbanks.

Advertisement

The Koyukon Athabascan village of about 50 people eventually upgraded to a satellite company, at a hefty price of $3,000 a month.

It’s one of scores of Alaska Native villages where spotty and expensive Internet coverage is the norm — if it’s available at all. And such service can be the only lifeline for remote communities, many of which can be reached only by boat or plane.

Now, efforts to address inequities in a longstanding digital divide are underway across the nation’s largest state by land area, particularly in Alaska Native villages, with funding provided by the 2021 infrastructure bill and other federal programs as part of the Biden administration’s Internet for All initiative.

Overall, the bill provides $65 billion in funding to improve broadband access in the United States. U.S. Every federally recognized tribe, including 229 in Alaska, can receive up to $500,000.

Jill Biden visited the southwest Alaska community of Bethel late Wednesday on a stopover to Japan to highlight progress being made under the program, including the award of $125 million last year for two broadband infrastructure projects in the area. In doing so, it was the first visit by a first lady to Bethel, which is about 400 miles west of Anchorage and accessible only by air.

Advertisement

“With high-speed internet, you’ll have better access to critical health care, new educational tools, and remote job opportunities,” the Anchorage Daily News reported Biden told a crowd at the local high school.

“It will change lives. It will save lives,” said Biden, who was accompanied by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, US Representative Mary Peltola, an Alaska Democrat, and Alaska first lady Rose Dunleavy.

Dunleavy said the broadband investments in the Bethel area will help create jobs. She told the crowd: “Rural Alaska has always been on the wrong side of the digital divide until today.”

An additional $5 million in grants were awarded Wednesday, including $500,000 to the Hoonah Indian Association of southeast Alaska to help train people for jobs created by a tourism boom.

Nine other $500,000 grants were awarded to three tribes in California, helping increase the speed to 314 tribal households for the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians; providing equipment and training to the Seminole Tribe of Florida; and upgrading 17 households with high-speed Internet service in the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake) in Michigan.

Other grants went to tribes in Minnesota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Associated Press

CNN’s Amanpour criticizes network for Trump town hall

NEW YORK — Veteran correspondent Christiane Amanpour became the most prominent CNN journalist to publicly criticize her network for airing last week’s town hall with former president Donald Trump.

Amanpour told a group of graduating students at Columbia University’s graduate school of journalism on Wednesday that she would have “dropped the mic at ‘nasty person,’ ” a reference to when Trump lobbed that insult at moderator Kaitlan Collins.

Advertisement

CNN was criticized for hosting Trump at a live event in New Hampshire, where the 2024 presidential candidate repeated lies about the last election before a mostly adoring audience. CNN chairman Chris Licht has defended the town hall as newsworthy and important, and Amanpour said she had a “robust discussion” with him about it.

Everyone knows Trump tries to seize the stage and dominate at such events, said Amanpour, the chief international correspondent who has worked at CNN for 40 years.

“No matter how much flak the moderator tries to aim at the incoming, it doesn’t work,” she said.

Perhaps today’s journalism leaders should learn from those in the 1950s, who refused to give Senator Joseph McCarthy attention “unless his foul lies, his witch hunts, and his rants” reached the basic level for evidence allowed in a courtroom, she said.

“Maybe less is more,” she said. “Maybe live is not always right.”

Amanpour criticized the town hall’s audience, chosen by CNN because they were Republicans or independents who plan to vote in the 2024 Republican primary.

Citing the precedents of past candidate debates or forums, CNN should have insisted “that our invited guests behave themselves — no hooting, no hollering, no jeering, no cheering.”

“I can only hope that your trust in us might have been shaken but not shattered, that you believe that we can survive and rebuild that trust,” she said.

A spokesman for Licht did not immediately return messages for comment. In an internal call with CNN staff members last week, Licht said that people in the town hall audience represented a large swath of America.

“The mistake the media made in the past is ignoring that those people exist,” he said. “Just like you cannot ignore that President Trump exists.”

Associated Press