Feinstein suffered more complications from illness than were publicly disclosed

Feinstein’s frail appearance was a result of several complications after she was hospitalized for shingles in February, some of which she has not publicly disclosed. The shingles spread to her face and neck, causing vision and balance impairments and facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The virus also brought on a previously unreported case of encephalitis, a rare but potentially debilitating complication of shingles, according to two people familiar with the senator’s diagnosis who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe it.

Using a wheelchair, with the left side of her face frozen and one eye nearly shut, she seemed disoriented as an aide steered her through the marble corridors of the Senate, complaining audibly that something was stuck in her eye.

WASHINGTON — When she arrived at the Capitol last week after a more than two-month absence recovering from shingles, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California, 89, appeared shockingly diminished.

Characterized by swelling of the brain, post-shingles encephalitis can leave patients with lasting memory or language problems, sleep disorders, bouts of confusion, mood disorders, headaches, and difficulties walking. Older patients tend to have the most trouble recovering. And even before this latest illness, Feinstein had already suffered substantial memory issues that had raised questions about her mental capacity.

The grim tableau of her reemergence on Capitol Hill laid bare a bleak reality known to virtually everyone who has come into contact with her in recent days: She was far from ready to return to work when she did, and she is now struggling to function in a job that demands long days, near-constant engagement on an array of crucial policy issues, and high-stakes decision making.

Feinstein’s office declined to comment for this article beyond providing a statement from the senator: “I’m back in Washington, voting and attending committee meetings while I recover from complications related to a shingles diagnosis. I continue to work and get results for California.”

Many people close to Feinstein, a six-term senator, described seeing her operating in the Senate in her current state as “frightening,” a tragic end to a formidable career in politics that they worry is casting a shadow over her legacy and her achievements. More immediately, it has resurfaced questions about whether Feinstein, who has announced she will retire when her term ends next year, is fit to continue serving even for that long.

Throughout her latest health ordeal, Feinstein remained adamant about her need to return to work. She agitated to return to Washington as pressure mounted for her to step aside or physically show up to vote so that Democrats could advance President Biden’s judicial nominees and move ahead with their agenda in the closely divided Senate.

One person whose call she would take was Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, the majority leader. Schumer, in multiple conversations with Feinstein, encouraged her to listen to the advice of her doctors. But when it became clear that she had no desire to discuss leaving office, Schumer began planning for her to return to Washington, according to several people familiar with the conversations.

“After talking with her multiple times over the past few weeks, it’s clear she’s back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California,” Schumer said in a statement on the day of Feinstein’s return. He greeted her in front of the Capitol as an aide helped her from a car into her wheelchair.

With Feinstein’s return, Senate Democrats were able to advance three of Biden’s judicial nominees whose approval by the Judiciary Committee had been delayed because of her absence, which deprived her party of the majority it needed to move forward in the face of Republican opposition. Democrats greeted her in the committee with a standing ovation.

But Feinstein appeared confused about the warm greeting when a small group of reporters asked about it days later.

“I haven’t been gone,” she said. When pressed on whether she meant that she had been working from home, she pushed back in a manner that suggested she might not have been aware of her long and politically charged absence. “I’ve been here,” she said, appearing to grow agitated. “I’ve been voting. Please, either know or don’t know.”

Aides who themselves have come under criticism for allowing her to continue in her current state described Feinstein as still engaged and ultimately in charge of decisions that come out of her office. She reviews and approves work that her staff brings her, they say, and they do not shield her from the toughest news clips about her condition and the calls for her to step aside. But they have also acknowledged that she is not fully up to her senatorial duties; Feinstein has missed several votes since her return, and aides issued a statement saying she would be working on a “lighter schedule” given her continuing health challenges.

Since Feinstein’s return to Washington, several of her colleagues have privately acknowledged that she is obviously diminished. She should probably not be in the Senate, they said, though Democrats are happy to have her vote when she can.

But there are few people in Feinstein’s circle who can persuade her that it is time to step down. A longtime friend, former representative Ellen Tauscher of California, who was known as a “Feinstein whisperer” died in 2019. Her husband, Richard C. Blum, passed away last year, a major setback for Feinstein.