Five Democrats who could still challenge Biden for the presidential nomination

It’s not just that his approval rating dipped to 36 percent after he announced . Or that 70 percent of Americans, including 51 percent of Democrats , didn’t want him to run. Or that by likely bypassing New Hampshire for South Carolina, Biden could allow another Democrat to win the nation’s first presidential primary.

Still, Biden remains one of the weakest incumbent presidents to seek reelection in decades.

Three weeks ago, President Biden announced he will seek reelection as president. As an incumbent, no other Democrat could come close to raising the campaign money he has or competing with his name recognition.

When Biden’s paired against his two current primary opponents, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — both of whom are considered to be out in the wilderness politically — he’s only getting 62 percent of the Democratic vote. Worse, when Biden is placed in a full-scale primary against Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren, he gets only 37 percent of the vote, as one late April Harvard-Harris survey found.

Add it up and Biden is the weakest incumbent running for president since George H.W. Bush in 1992, if not Jimmy Carter in 1980, in terms of both the nomination and the general election.

Both Bush and Carter faced relatively significant primary challenges before losing in the general. Which raises the question: who could emerge to challenge Biden in the Democratic primary?

There’s a case to be made against Biden in a primary, especially from the left. He doesn’t favor Medicare for All or the Green New Deal. His administration hasn’t passed an assault weapons ban or voting rights reform, nor has it found a way to seriously address student debt or protect abortion rights. Progressives were unhappy that Biden kept Title 42 in place. (The policy expired on Friday.)

But the list of people who could — or would — attempt to mount a serious challenge is pretty short. While Biden doesn’t have vigorous support among Democratic voters, the party elite and donors believe Biden saved the country when he defeated Trump in 2020. They think it’s wrong not to give Biden his due and let him run unchallenged.

It’s one reason why a long list of candidates who might have run had Biden passed — think Warren, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Grethen Whitmer, and Senator Bernie Sanders — are backing the president.

Those who have the incentive to run are largely out of the office or see value in building up a fundraising list and political network around the country, potentially for a future run. Here are a few of them:

Former housing secretary Julian Castro

Julian Castro ran for president in 2020 after serving as mayor of San Antonio and as President Obama's secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Eric Gay/Associated Press

When Castro ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020, he pointedly asked Biden during a debate, “Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” It was viewed as a dig at Biden’s age and his advisers felt he crossed the line.

Castro later dropped out and endorsed Elizabeth Warren.

He has been frozen out of Biden’s world ever since. While other primary rivals like Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris landed key roles in the administration, Castro didn’t even make a shortlist.

Since then Castro has taken plenty of more shots at Biden, including saying he shouldn’t run for a second term, weeks before Biden announced he would.

Should Castro want to be relevant again, he really has nothing to lose.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley

Senator Jeff Merkley spoke outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., last month. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Merkley isn’t a household name in American politics, nor is he that well-known even among left-wing activists. But the progressive, now in his third term, has been dropping hints that he’s trying to be more of a national player.

In 2016, Merkley was the only fellow US Senator to endorse Bernie Sanders for president over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary, giving him certain cred in progressive circles. But he was recruited by the Democratic establishment to run in the first place in 2008, so he’s also something of a bridge between both wings of the party.

Merkley could run to make a statement more than vie for the nomination. Lately, he has been particularly passionate about climate change, electoral reforms, gun control, and legalizing cannabis.

Notably, he hasn’t endorsed Biden for president in 2024. However, he has not visited any early primary states recently or taken steps to form a campaign.

Representative Ro Khanna

Representative Ro Khanna has served in Congress since 2017. Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The congressman from Silicon Valley has traveled around the country non-stop over the past year. Indeed, no other Democrat comes close to the number of political events he has attended in early primary states, even prominent Democrats from those states.

Khanna, who served in the Obama administration and served as national co-chair for Sanders’s 2020 campaign for president, is hard to put in a box politically, which makes him interesting. He has been clear that all of these travels are in advance of the 2028 presidential election, and he’s supporting Biden in 2024.

However, he was also the keynote speaker at a major New Hampshire Democratic Party dinner on Friday night. And one way to help a campaign in 2028 might be to run in 2024.

Former Ohio state senator Nina Turner

Nina Turner has been a surrogate for Senator Bernie Sanders and ran a primary campaign for Congress last year. Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Turner is not a household name, but among Democratic activists, she’s very well known. Turner is a former state senator from Ohio who was a very closer adviser to Sanders and co-chaired his 2020 campaign for president. She was also a very active surrogate for Sanders traveling around the country.

Notably, she lost a contentious Democratic primary for Congress in 2022, but a run for president as a lesser-known version of Sanders would propel her further in politics than if she had won that race for Congress.

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo stepped down as New York's governor in 2021 after being accused of sexual harassment. He served in the office for 10 years prior to his resignation. Richard Drew/Associated Press

Word on the street is that Cuomo, the scandal-ridden former New York governor, wants back into politics or at least wants another chance. He isn’t doing much at the moment.

He does have obvious political skills, would probably put his all into a race, and has nothing to lose.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.