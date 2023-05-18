Republicans may be gloating, but the downfall of Rachael Rollins, a rising Democratic star, had nothing to do with them

But as a pair of federal investigations faulted Rollins for a host of ethical lapses, most notably using her position in an attempt to influence the election for Suffolk district attorney, many Republicans took a victory lap, blaming Democrats for backing her and describing her alleged violations as foreseeable.

Rollins, 52, was one of the state’s rising political stars, gaining national recognition for her reformist approach to criminal justice as Suffolk district attorney. In 2022, after a bruising Senate confirmation battle in which Republicans denounced her as “pro-criminal,” Rollins was sworn in as the state’s top federal prosecutor, and it was not far-fetched to envision her becoming the state’s first Black woman to be elected governor or senator.

When news broke Monday that Rachael Rollins was resigning as the US attorney for Massachusetts, Republicans were gleeful.

Advertisement

“It’s no surprise that someone who refused to enforce the law also refused to abide by it,” Senator Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican who led the opposition to Rollins’s nomination, said during a Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday. He was referring to Rollins’s record as Suffolk district attorney, when she decided not to prosecute multiple low-level crimes.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“Rollins is now running out of office, one step ahead of the sheriff. Good riddance,” he said.

Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Amy Carnevale also celebrated Rollins’s resignation, saying “the dangerous pro-crime and anti-police stands embraced by [Rollins] made her the wrong choice from the beginning.”

It was as if Republicans believed they somehow had a hand in taking Rollins down. But they didn’t.

The truth is, Republicans didn’t have much of anything to do with Rollins’s resignation, as much as they might try to seize on it for political gain. The damning report from the Department of Justice’s inspector general shows time and again the fault was all on the Democrats, and especially on Rollins herself.

Advertisement

The inspector general’s report, coupled with a separate report from the Office of Special Counsel, portrayed a US attorney who went forward with actions after being warned they could be seen as unethical and potentially illegal. Further damning is that the state’s top-ranking federal law enforcement official allegedly lied to investigators, something that raises questions about how she pursued prosecutions.

Rollins, not Republicans, allegedly leaked non-public information to the press in an effort to influence a local election.

Rollins, not Republicans, sent hundreds of political text messages directly to a political candidate she supported.

Rollins, not Republicans, improperly used her position to ask the Boston Celtics for a favor of giving 30 tickets to kids and herself.

Rollins, not Republicans, not only attended a Democratic National Committee fund-raiser with Jill Biden in Andover, a fairly textbook case of violating the Hatch Act — a law that restricts political activities of federal employees — but took a government car driven by a subordinate to get there.

Rollins, not Republicans, lied to investigators about the her alleged lapses.

And most crucially, Democrats, not Republicans, put her in the high-profile position where this all happened.

To be fair, after news broke that Rollins had attended the DNC fund-raiser (which Rollins confirmed on Twitter), it was Cotton who requested that the Justice Department launch an investigation into Rollins, leading to this week’s events.

It was a clever, albeit ironic, move for Republicans after the Trump Administration ran roughshod over the Hatch Act for four years. Not only was senior adviser Kellyanne Conway officially found in violation of the law, for which she suffered no consequences, but parts of the Republican National Convention were held at the White House.

Advertisement

Faith Williams, the director of the Effective and Accountable Government Program at the Project On Government Oversight, said Rollins’s actions were an “egregious betrayal of the public trust.” And the same time, her group was “acutely aware” that investigations have not occurred “where there were some parallel circumstances in the past.”

Had the investigation been only about the Hatch Act, it is hard to imagine it would have led to her resignation. But as the two reports made clear, investigators found that attending the fund-raiser was just the tip of the iceberg.

Where the Department of Justice goes from here is pretty clear. Rollins’s deputy will take over as the acting US attorney and could be nominated for the role permanently. But that would have to go through the US Senate Judiciary Committee, which was recently frozen on nominations of this sort because of the months-long absence of California Senator Dianne Feinstein, which meant that Republicans could essentially block these nominations.

Feinstein refused calls from within her party to resign and end the freeze on the committee. She is back, for now. Cotton and Republicans had nothing to do with that, either.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.