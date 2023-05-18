They tried and failed to repeal the debt ceiling. Now it may ruin the economy

Now, the crisis that Schatz and other Democratic lawmakers have long labored to prevent has the country 14 days away from running out of money to pay its bills. The potential for doomsday has affirmed for some Democrats the point they’ve been straining to make: The debt ceiling simply shouldn’t exist in the first place.

That was in 2017, the same year that a Republican revolt brought the United States within weeks of a catastrophic default. But Congress did nothing to change the underlying law that September, nor when he and other Democrats tried again in 2019, and 2021, and just this past April, even while a wave of similar fiscal standoffs roiled Washington.

WASHINGTON — The first time Senator Brian Schatz, Democrat of Hawaii, tried to abolish the debt limit, he pleaded with lawmakers to “stop these attempts to govern through threats” that put the economy at risk.

“I just always thought this was the stupidest thing we do, and we do a fair number of stupid things,” Schatz said this week.

Time and again, Democrats have tried to repeal or rethink the debt ceiling, the legal maximum that the US government may borrow to pay for spending it has already approved — and each time, they’ve encountered steep resistance. Even President Biden previously has rejected the idea, telling reporters last year it would be “irresponsible” to eliminate the cap fully.

In the aftermath of the 2022 election, some Democrats eyed another approach: They tried to use their control of Congress at the time to raise the cap high enough that the debate would not come up once the GOP assumed control of the House in January. But Democrats could not find the time and support to act, opening the door for Republicans now to use the debate as an avenue to push for massive spending cuts.

The all-too-familiar battle has inspired some Democrats to push anew for a repeal. Even as they acknowledge they don’t have the votes, they agree it’s time for Congress to learn a lesson that has eluded it for decades.

“Any time the debt ceiling issue arises ... there will be a lot of attention and a lot of talk about it. People will say, ‘yes, we need to reform it,’” said Representative Brendan Boyle, Democrat of Pennsylvania, the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee. “But the moment the debt ceiling is raised ... people immediately forget it and move on to the next big thing.”

“That is a mistake,” Boyle continued, “and we have to resist that instinct this time.”

For now, Democrats and Republicans are racing to resolve a political emergency. Two tense meetings between Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, and other congressional leaders have concluded only with a promise to keep talking — and an announcement Tuesday they had appointed new emissaries to devise a compromise. The government already has reached the current debt limit of about $31.4 trillion, but it has relied on special, temporary accounting maneuvers to delay the need to borrow more.

On Thursday, McCarthy told reporters negotiations were proceeding and that he hoped to have a vote next week in the House on an agreement. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Democrat of New York, said the Senate would leave town for a planned recess but stood ready to return on short notice to take up legislation.

For weeks, McCarthy has held firm in trying to leverage the debt ceiling to advance the GOP’s agenda, including massive spending cuts and new work requirements for the recipients of Medicaid, food stamps, and other federal aid programs. Biden, however, has swiped at Republicans for taking the country’s credit “hostage,” arguing that Congress should raise the debt ceiling without conditions or delay.

In the meantime, the clock has kept ticking, and the deadline — known in Washington as the “X-date” — could arrive as soon as June 1, according to the Treasury Department, which issued its latest urgent warning Monday. A failure to act could cause the first-ever federal default, a fiscal calamity that might unleash untold hardship — potentially shuttering key government programs, delaying Social Security checks, decimating the stock market, and leaving millions of Americans unexpectedly out of a job.

On Thursday morning, the Bipartisan Policy Center reported that the government on June 1 is due to send out $47 billion in Medicare payments, $12 billion in veterans’ benefits, and $10 billion in military pay and retirement, among other payments — all imperiled if the Treasury really does run out of cash and other options by then.

Yet any resolution to the current stalemate is likely to be short-lived.

Privately, White House officials have sought at least a two-year increase, which would extend borrowing until after the 2024 presidential election, according to two people familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe the sensitive talks. But the House passed a bill last month that would lift the debt limit by $1.5 trillion, or until the end of next March, whichever arrives first. McCarthy has touted a tighter time frame as a political benefit for his party, offering conservatives an opportunity to seek a second round of spending cuts next spring, the two sources said.

The prospect of another debt ceiling debacle — even before the current one has concluded — has offered little comfort to Democrats in recent days. Some have tried, after all, to eliminate the threshold entirely, only to falter repeatedly in a Capitol that rarely acts unless it is confronted with the prospect of catastrophe.