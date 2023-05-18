Old Sturbridge Village finds itself in a charter school dust-up

The Worcester Cultural Academy Charter Public School is nothing more than a cash grab to support Old Sturbridge Village. As the museum itself admits in its fiscal 2022 annual report: “Our academies are key to the future of the Village…. The academies will provide reliable, contractual revenue to the museum, safeguarding us against fluctuations in uncontrollable factors that impact admission revenue such as weather and public health.”

The only “same old, same old” evident in the Globe’s May 4 editorial, “Same olde, same olde from Old Sturbridge Village charter foes,” is the editorial board’s contempt for public education and championing of privatization, regardless of the ethics involved.

It’s mind-boggling that the Globe would criticize the Worcester School Committee’s vote to no longer fund student trips to Old Sturbridge Village as misguided. The Student Opportunity Act and the Fair Share Amendment were passed not to make public schools the wallet of nonprofit organizations but rather to make schools, such as the ones we in Worcester send our children to, fully resourced. Given Old Sturbridge Village’s legalized claw at public funds, the School Committee made the right decision to boycott the museum.

Brian Keaney

Worcester

The writer is a Worcester Public Schools parent and has been a high school teacher in the Wayland Public Schools for 34 years.





Who on the Worcester School Committee is looking out for the kids?

Once again, what’s best for kids is being lost in a political debate. As your recent editorial detailed, the Worcester School Committee is denying public school students access to field trips to Old Sturbridge Village, a living history museum, over its disapproval of the museum’s partnership with a newly approved public charter school, Worcester Cultural Academy.

As a former member of the Boston School Committee, as a parent, and as someone who cares about the Commonwealth’s public education system, I find denying this cultural experience to students, seemingly out of spite, unfathomable.

The public tantrum the Worcester School Committee is throwing about the approval of a new charter school signals that they do not care about what’s best for Worcester students. As is always the case with new charters, opposition is coming from entrenched politicians who are more beholden to the whims of the teachers union than the needs of the community’s schoolchildren.

The bottom line is, parents have the right to choose which public school is right for their children, and that includes the option to attend a public charter school. If Worcester parents don’t see the need for alternatives, why are more than 600 children in the city on charter school waiting lists?

Mary Tamer

Massachusetts executive director

Democrats for Education Reform

Boston





Denying field trips is a poor way to boost history and civics education

On the same day that the Globe called out the misguided decision by the Worcester School Committee to deny visits by third-grade students to Old Sturbridge Village, CNN reported on the declining student performance among eighth-graders in both US history and civics. The irony is that Worcester School Committee members, as elected officials, are performing a civic duty but have voted to deny access to history and civic lessons taught at Old Sturbridge Village, a local and national treasure. As a longstanding member of the living history museum’s board, I hope the School Committee will see that there would be wisdom in changing its decision.

N. Lynn Eckhert

Sturbridge