Richard North Patterson’s tortured artist effect

Lehigh noted that Patterson’s new book is written from “the perspective of protagonists” of races other than the author’s white race, and he and Patterson believe that this is, as Lehigh put it, “near taboo in today’s publishing world” and the reason publishers did not leap at the opportunity to publish “Trial .” The esteemed professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. was quoted as saying that this suggests a “No Whites Allowed” barrier is being erected against certain literary works.

Scot Lehigh did his best at stirring up a cultural and racial Sturm und Drang out of Richard North Patterson having 19 publishers reject his new novel, “Trial,” before the 20th agreed to its publication ( “Novelist Richard North Patterson defies the publishing world’s stay-in-your-racial-lane dictates,” Opinion, May 5), and I tried hard to avoid rolling my eyes at all the privilege and entitlement.

Could the fact that Patterson has not published a novel since 2014 have been a factor? Aren’t readers in 2023 allowed to be less interested in white authors writing “from the perspective of protagonists of other races”? Can’t publishers legitimately be allowed to make business decisions based on their assessment of market changes and the ebb and flow of readers’ interests and tastes, which may differ from the judgment of an author, however successful and renowned? Are we suffering from a dearth of white authors writing from the perspective of non-white protagonists?

Is the fact that the book will, in fact, be published irrelevant here? Or that the free publicity Lehigh has accorded Patterson (who, Lehigh dutifully notes, favored the columnist with a blurb for his own forthcoming novel) probably will attract even more readers?

If Patterson wants to continue his complaint of racial discrimination, perhaps he can share with the people he interviewed in rural Georgia while doing research for his book, many of them Black, about how the world disappoints you because of the color of your skin.

Vivian Tseng

Malden