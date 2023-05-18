Mark Wolf was called ‘obsessed’ with what Judicial Conference got wrong about Clarence Thomas

US District Judge Mark Wolf went to Capitol Hill Wednesday to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee some hard truths about what has gone dreadfully wrong with the Judicial Conference — the body that is supposed to ride herd over the ethics of federal judges, including Supreme Court justices. His aim was to shine a light on the body that more than a decade ago took a pass on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s ethical lapses. Wolf at the time was chief judge of the US District Court in Massachusetts and a member of the Judicial Conference.

On Capitol Hill these days no good deed goes unpunished. No teller of hard truths gets away unscathed — not even a 38-year veteran of the federal bench and a Ronald Reagan appointee, no less.

Advertisement

What Wolf got for his troubles was a full frontal attack on his integrity from the subcommittee’s ranking Republican, Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, who called Wolf “obsessed” with what the Judicial Conference got wrong in 2011.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Well, someone ought to be, no?

After all, if Thomas had to face some kind of consequence for his failure back then to disclose his wife’s employment by the Heritage Foundation and travel paid for by Texas billionaire Harlan Crow — yes, the same Harlan Crow whose generosity to Thomas and his family is the subject of this year’s scandals — maybe he’d have taken the lesson to heart.

Instead, the 2011 ethical lapse was treated as a big oops. Thomas was allowed to amend his financial disclosure filings — no big deal.

And, yes, that’s what Wolf, who for the entirety of his judicial career has had to file the same disclosure forms and woe to him if he had such lapses, is “obsessed” with.

Advertisement

Wolf argued this week, as he did back then, that the Judicial Conference had a duty to decide “if there was reasonable cause to believe his [Thomas’s] omissions were willful” and if so to refer the issue to the attorney general as provided by law.

Instead, despite numerous requests to investigate Thomas, including from Congress, the public, and from Common Cause, “it appears that the [conference’s financial disclosure] committee did little to nothing for at least a year. The committee should have at the very least addressed the allegations at the March 2012 committee meeting,” Wolf said.

He accused the Judicial Conference generally of “a lack of transparency” and being “deliberately opaque.” But more important he noted, “The members of the Judicial Conference aren’t impartial — there are friendships and professional relationships.”

The simple but obvious fact is that judges don’t like judging other judges — especially those on the highest court in the land. And because of their quiescence in 2011, Thomas presumably felt free to accept extensive travel on Crow’s private yacht, allowed Crow to purchase three Thomas family properties in Savannah, Ga., including the house where Thomas’s mother lived, and foot the bill for private school tuition for the justice’s grandnephew — none of it reported on financial disclosure forms. Another new report documented unreported income collected by the justice’s wife for her consulting work, paid for by judicial activist Leonard Leo.

Now, Wolf told the committee, “The Judicial Conference is again called upon to decide if there is reasonable cause to believe” that Thomas’s omissions were “willful” and “if there is, to refer Justice Thomas to the Attorney General.

Advertisement

“You, as members of the Senate, have a legitimate interest in examining how the Judicial Conference in 2012 interpreted and discharged its duties as you consider whether existing legislation concerning financial disclosures should be strengthened and supplemented, and whether the recusal statute that applies to Justices. . . is adequate and being properly implemented as well,” he said in his written testimony.

The post-Watergate Ethics in Government Act, with its financial disclosure requirements, remains a valuable tool to ensure a fair and impartial judiciary, Wolf assured the committee.

But that assumes it will be enforced. Right now the Judicial Conference remains as dubious an enforcer of its requirements for the Supreme Court as it was more than a decade ago. And that only invites Congress to look to alternatives — or at the very least expose its lapses.

That’s what the Senate panel did this week — allowed Wolf to shine a light on a dark corner of what is supposed to be judicial oversight — oversight that simply doesn’t exist.

Rachelle G. Cohen is a Globe opinion writer. She can be reached at rachelle.cohen@globe.com.