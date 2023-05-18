Senate President Spilka says no to legalizing teacher strikes

This week, I asked her for a one-word answer on a thorny issue and lo and behold, she gave me one.

My question: Does Spilka support changing state law to allow public school teachers (and some other public employees) to strike, something the Massachusetts Teachers Association is pushing for?

Her response: “No.”

When House Speaker Ron Mariano was asked the same question during a lightning round of questions on WCVB-TV’s “On the Record” in late March, he responded the exact same way: “No.”

Governor Maura Healey has been almost as terse. Asked by WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller in early February if she thought legislation granting teachers the right to strike was a good idea, Healey replied, “I don’t.” When Keller followed up, asking if such a bill would face a veto if it arrived on her desk, the governor didn’t answer directly, but strongly hinted that would be the case, saying, “I am not a fan.”

Healey’s communications aides have since put out a more comprehensive statement outlining her position. To wit: “Governor Healey is a strong supporter of unions and the right to collectively bargain. When it comes to our schools, her focus is on keeping kids in school, making sure they receive a high-quality education, and supporting our hardworking educators. She does not believe right to strike legislation is the solution to move forward on those goals.”

So kudos to all three. It’s sometimes hard to say no in a public way to a big-spending electoral ally, even if it’s one whose often clumsy and clueless leadership has often left Democratic-elected officials rolling their eyes.

But allowing teachers to strike is a bad idea for an easy-to-understand reason: In the private sector, unions provide an important counterweight to corporate power, but when they go on strike consumers can avail themselves of other options. That means both unions and management must weigh considerations about potentially lost business in the event of a strike. Although that’s a more immediate concern for management, if a strike causes a loss of market share, the diminution in revenues will eventually carry consequences for union members as well.

Few such counterbalancing considerations exist in the public sector. Unionized schools essentially have a monopoly on the provision of education. When teachers strike there are no real day-time options for many kids. Those strikes disrupt family, community, and work as parents scramble to fill the gap. That disruption creates pressure on city officials to accede to union demands, regardless of the merits.

Although Massachusetts educators are generally well paid, we have seen a trend toward teacher strikes in the last few years. The last academic year alone has seen a one-day strike in Malden, a four-day walkout in Haverhill, and a five-day teaching stoppage in Woburn.

The only real anti-strike consideration for teachers unions is the escalating fines that judges assess on them for breaking the state law against strikes by public employees.

After the four-day Haverhill strike last fall, the Haverhill Education Association had to pay a fine of $110,000 to the state and reimburse the city for $200,000 in walkout-related costs. The union also agreed to contribute $50,000 toward scholarships. The MTA, the HEA’s parent union, was also assessed a significant penalty for having encouraged the strike.

Advertisement

All the striking locals in the last few years have been affiliates of the MTA, whose hard-left leadership has tried to encourage strikes as part of hardball negotiating tactics. In November, Barbara Madeloni, the left-wing firebrand whose 2014 election as MTA president began the radicalization of that union, wrote an article in Labor Notes ballyhooing those work stoppages, heralding the way MTA locals were getting strike-ready, and quoting current MTA vice president Deb McCarthy lauding the Haverhill strike.

In January, teachers in Woburn’s MTA-affiliated local, struck for five days, resulting in an $85,000 fine and a $225,000 payment to the city.

More strikes are coming. When they do, here’s a solution worth trying: Since such strikes are illegal, attorneys for the municipality being struck against should ask the judge overseeing the inevitable return-to-work lawsuit to stipulate that bargaining can’t proceed until the union members are back at their jobs.

On Beacon Hill, meanwhile, lawmakers now have cover to tell the MTA that, with Beacon Hill’s Big Three firmly against the idea, legalizing teacher strikes is a lost cause — and thus one they simply won’t support.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.