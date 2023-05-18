The absence of Grant Williams in the Celtics’ playoff rotation is puzzling

Robert Williams or Derrick White starts the game and the other has a substantial role off the bench, along with Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon . But the final spot has been less clear, with Sam Hauser , Grant Williams , and now Payton Pritchard getting looks during the playoffs.

But the Celtics have been healthy throughout the playoffs, and postseason rotations are condensed. For the most part, Mazzulla has stuck with a seven-man rotation, with an eighth player sometimes receiving spot minutes.

The Celtics have taken pride in their depth all season. When there were injuries or illnesses, coach Joe Mazzulla simply looked down his bench and called upon the next capable option, and the team rarely missed a beat.

Pritchard hadn’t received a meaningful chance this postseason but played nearly 12 minutes in the 123-116 loss to the Heat Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. He missed both of his 3-point attempts, registered one assist, and was targeted several times by Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who looked to overpower the 6-foot-1-inch guard by backing him into the post.

“I like his shooting,” Mazzulla said of Pritchard. “I like his aggressiveness. I like his ability to change the momentum and the energy of the game. I think he brings a level of physicality in our pick-and-roll defense, which is important in this series. So, I just think he’s able to do all of those things.”

It’s unclear whether Mazzulla will go back to Pritchard in Game 2 at TD Garden on Friday night. Mazzulla generally sticks with sources of success, and the Game 1 loss certainly was not a successful night. And Pritchard did not make a shot.

But he was on the floor for just 2:32 of the third quarter, when the game was lost after the Heat outscored the Celtics, 46-25. The Celtics were outscored by 3 points during Pritchard’s time on the court.

The continued absence of Grant Williams, meanwhile, remains somewhat puzzling.

The forward averaged 25.9 minutes per game during the regular season and that figure has been sliced in half during the playoffs. That does not even account for the five games in which he has not played at all.

The Heat connected on 16 of 31 3-pointers in Game 1, and Grant Williams is a big man with the versatility to be effective guarding the perimeter. He also played well in last season’s seven-game conference finals against the Heat, averaging 8.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game. He made 38.9 percent of his 3-pointers in that series and held his own against Heat center Bam Adebayo, a former high school rival.

Grant Williams has shown that he can contribute even after being sidelined for lengthy stretches. He sat out the first two games of the opening-round series against the Hawks and then connected on all four of his 3-point attempts in Game 3. He played just four minutes in the Game 1 loss to the 76ers in the conference semifinals, then drilled four more 3-pointers in the Game 2 win.

“We have a plan to use the depth we need in order to give us the lineups we think can really help us,” Mazzulla said. “And obviously in the playoffs when minutes are expanding you look to play seven or eight guys throughout, and I think at the start [of Game 1] Payton gave us an opportunity with his shooting, his playmaking, and his pick-and-roll defense. And like we said before, Grant is always going to be ready, and we’ve built a lot of versatility in our lineup where we can go a lot of different ways. We trust that anybody we call on will be ready.”

Brogdon probable

Brogdon is listed as probable for Game 2 with a right forearm strain.

