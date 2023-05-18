BC women’s lacrosse advances to Final Four with blowout of Notre Dame

The Boston College women’s lacrosse team rolled into the Final Four in style Thursday afternoon, throttling Notre Dame in the NCAA quarterfinals, 20-6.
Belle Smith (five goals) led the way for BC, which advances to the Final Four for the sixth straight season. Jenn Medjid (four goals), Courtney Weeks and Kayla Martello (three apiece) added more than enough offense for the Eagles, who led, 10-4, at halftime and cruised to victory.
Third-seeded Boston College will face No. 2 seed Syracuse next Friday in North Carolina in the national semifinals. It’ll serve as the rematch of a dramatic contest earlier this season, a game in which the Eagles captured a 17-16 win and spoiled the quest for a perfect season by the Orange.
Advertisement
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.