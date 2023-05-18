‘Which player’s off-camera personality is most different from their on-camera personality?’ and other Celtics questions answered

Below are some highlights from the AMA , which has been condensed and edited for clarity. Questions are in bold from Redditors who participated.

Himmelsbach has covered the Celtics for the Globe since 2015. Before that, he spent two years as a columnist at the Louisville Courier-Journal, and six years as a Washington-based contributor for The New York Times.

On Wednesday morning, Boston Globe sports reporter Adam Himmelsbach hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit focused on the Celtics and his coverage of the team.

Last year, the Heat took the Celtics to 7 games in the ECF. What is the best reason that they will again and the best reason they won’t (from a Celtics perspective)?

Adam Himmelsbach: Pro: The Heat lost PJ Tucker and now Tyler Herro. The Celtics added Malcolm Brogdon, have a full year of Derrick White and a healthy Robert Williams. Con: Jimmy Butler exists. Spo exists.

Where would you put the game 7 performance from Tatum on Sunday amongst all the performances you’ve seen in the garden?

AH: I started covering the Celtics in January 2015, so I missed the entire Big Three era. Although this current Celtics core has had the most success, the electricity of the brief Isaiah Thomas era was unmatched. His 53-point game in an overtime playoff win over the Wizards, on the same day he underwent oral surgery after having his teeth knocked out, three weeks after his sister Chyna was killed in a car crash, and on his sister’s birthday, remains at the top for me. Tatum’s performance was spectacular, but the fact that it came in a blowout made it just slightly less enthralling. (Of course, his excellent play was a big part of why it was a blowout.)

Jayson Tatum acknowledges and encourages the cheers of the crowd as he leaves the game in the fourth quarter, having scored 51 points in the game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Would you stay with the double big lineup? Or would you go back to Derrick White in the starting lineup?

AH: Pro sports very much follow a don’t-mess-with-what’s-working formula, so it’s no surprise that the Celtics will stick with Robert Williams over Derrick White for now. The thing about this is it’s not some new gimmick that turned into lightning in a bottle. This was the starting lineup that ran circles around the rest of the NBA last year. Williams certainly won’t bust Miami’s zone from the perimeter, but he’s the perfect option to slide along the baseline and find open lobs. Having said that, I’d expect that White will average more than the 15 minutes per game he played coming off the bench in Games 6 and 7 against Philly.

Any sense of what the Celtics plans are for Gallinari going forward? I’m assuming that a return this season is out of the question, or is it? Follow-up: Who do you see as a potential free agent to deepen the 5 spot this off-season, assuming Blake doesn’t come back.

AH: Barring a surprising big trade in which Gallinari’s salary is needed for matching purposes, he’ll probably be back next year and given a chance to show what he has left. As for this year, I’d put his chances of returning at just slightly above 0, but basically 0. Even if he could give it a shot, the Celtics would never want to just throw him into such a high-stakes situation ice cold and risk disturbing their own chemistry.

What is your sense on Grant’s contract value and do you think we bring him back?

AH: It’s been an interesting year for Williams, who has looked invaluable at some points and completely fallen out of the rotation during others. From everyone I’ve spoken to, the Celtics have always intended to keep Williams around and would match any offer sheet he signs with another team.

He should still have some good options because this free agent class is so thin, but his lack of opportunity this year, particularly down the stretch, couldn’t have helped his cause.

Beyond the box scores, he’s a really important locker-room presence for this team, and Brad Stevens really values that.

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams speaking during the team’s offday media availability/practice on May 6, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Curious to know what you think about the differences between the Sixers roster composition vs. the Heat and how it’ll affect rotations. Not sure a 7 man rotation is tenable the rest of the way, who do you think is most likely to get some run? Hauser? Pritchard?

AH: A lot will depend on how the series unfolds, but I’d be stunned if Mazzulla sticks with the seven-man rotation right off the bat. These teams haven’t played since January, meaning Robert Williams appeared in just one of the four games, so it’s hard to glean too much from past matchups. But Grant Williams is the most obvious choice to at least step in as the eighth man. He had some success guarding his former high school rival in the conference finals last year and is a big body to throw at Jimmy Butler on switches. Williams was 3 for 3 from the 3-point line in Boston’s last game against the Heat. Sam Hauser could also get a look, both to help Boston keep up with Miami’s 3-point shooters, and because there are more places to hide him on defense. I know one thing, though: 10-15 minutes of Cody Zeller will be more enjoyable for the Celtics than the Joel Embiid experience.

Gut feeling on the likelihood Horford hangs it up after the season if we win it all?

AH: Very unlikely. In December he agreed to a two-year, $20 million extension, and he has made it clear he wants to keep going.

Can you expand on Smarts post game interview after game 6 where he called out Joe a handful of times, saying things like he’s still learning and he’s been rightfully criticized? It seemed divisive and out of pocket at the time. Was this an exaggeration by Smart or have players been skeptical of Joe’s coaching and rotations?

AH: Smart has clarified this a few times, and it was pretty clear at the time he wasn’t trying to take a shot at Joe. When Smart is trying to take a shot at someone, he does not hide from it. I think his general message was a bit less fiery. I think he was trying to say that it’s understandable that the team and Mazzulla have received criticism at times this year. He’s a Mazzulla supporter.

Now, if the Celtics had lost to the 76ers, maybe the conversation would have been slightly different.

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics warms up prior to game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

Being around the players as long as you have, what do you think the players think about the fans and playing here in Boston? Obviously everything’s great when the team is winning, but there is a large segment of the fan base that has been incredibly negative and pessimistic about the team, its prospects going forward, and the general fixation with “rings or bust” and the whole “we’ll love you when you win a ring” attitude.

AH: It’s a fair question. I think it’s generally agreed around the league that when TD Garden is truly shaking, it’s the most intense road environment for an opposing team. And the Celtics certainly feel that and love that. For the most part, I don’t think the boos really bother them. Of course, this team is very good, so there aren’t many boos. If the team was awful, the boos would probably be more frequent and more annoying.But it’s fair to say that Jaylen Brown’s relationship with the fan base has been slightly uneasy at times. Of course, he’s one player fans hope feels welcomed, because he’ll soon have a decision to make about a likely maximum-salary contract extension. (Although, honestly, if I was offered a $290 million contract, fans could throw pizzas at me while I played if they wanted.) Brown’s relationship with the fans seems to be in a good place right now, though, especially after they responded to his request for more support heading into Game 7 against the 76ers.

What are your thoughts on the WCF this season? Preferred matchup if the Celtics were to advance?

AH: It looks like it could be a fun series. Nikola Jokic is such a joy to watch, and it’s nice to see Anthony Davis healthy and thriving again.I think the Celtics would have an edge against either opponent. As good as the Lakers’ defense has been, I don’t think they shoot enough 3-pointers to keep up with Boston. But LeBron James and Davis would certainly not be rattled by the big spotlight, and they would benefit from the extra time off between games as much as anyone. It would be a totally new experience for Denver, but they are a complete team led by perhaps the best player in the world at the moment. And Jamal Murray looks like Bubble Jamal again, but he hasn’t faced a defensive backcourt like Smart and White. One interesting thing to keep an eye on if the Celtics face the Nuggets: The Celtics have a MASSIVE fan base in Denver.

Which player’s off-camera personality do you think is most different from their on-camera personality? What would be some surprising anecdotes or facts you’ve learned about any of our players?

AH: For the most part, I feel like what you see is what you get. Tatum and Jaylen are both a little reserved on camera and off. Smart can be fiery or funny in both settings. Horford is the team dad in both settings. If I had to pick one player, it’d probably be Payton Pritchard. His interviews are almost impressively bland, but he likes to joke around with his teammates when they’re sitting around the locker room before games. At least when Blake Griffin isn’t sending him to the cooler to grab him a water.

Interesting locker room dynamics or funny moments that ain’t well-known?

AH: Off the top of my head...Grant Williams, Derrick White, and assistant coach Ben Sullivan play HORSE after every practice. Deuce and Grant Williams still have a rivalry that might just be fun and games but might be a true battle. Mike Muscala sometimes sings random songs to himself. NBA players love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Joe Mazzulla’s jiu-jitsu professor has been coming to all of the games. Luke Kornet (or maybe Kornet’s wife?) sometimes brings in baked goods. Blake Griffin and Payton Pritchard are locker-room buddies. When we go into the locker room after games players are glued to their phones.

Of your work, what is your favorite article/story and why?

AH: I used to freelance for the NYT and wrote a story about a one-armed high school basketball player named Kevin Laue who was trying to get a college scholarship. The president of Manhattan University read the story, called the team’s coach and said he wanted him on the team, and he got his scholarship. That was pretty cool.

At the Globe, definitely my long-form feature profiles I’ve written about the team. The Tatum one in I wrote in 2018 is pretty cool to look back on now.

Waltham, MA., 041318, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff Suzanne Kreiter

Is Marcus Smart as menacing in real life as he looks on TV?

AH: Off-court Marcus is one of the nicest guys I’ve met in the organization. Very giving with his time, very involved in the community, and just a good dude.

Excluding the 2008 team and the current roster, what has been your favorite Celtics team to watch/be around during your time covering the Celtics?

AH: I started covering the team in January 2015. But the 2016-17 conference finals team, when Isaiah Thomas was at the peak of his powers until he got hurt, with characters such as Terry Rozier and Gerald Green, was a lot of fun.

The interview scrums at practices look like a warzone for reporters with everyone trying to jump in with their question the second the player finishes his answer. Is it as much of a free-for-all for the reporters as it looks, or is there an etiquette or set of unwritten rules that determine who gets to ask the next question?

AH: I love this question, haha. So, in the pre-COVID days almost everything was a scrum in which someone else’s armpit invariably ended up in your face. Disgusting. I’m a big fan of personal space, and this part of the experience is miserable for me. But now about half of the interviews take place in more formal press conference settings. We sit in chairs like human beings. We use a microphone, so no one has to scream-ask their question to beat someone else’s scream-ask. It’s more civil. One issue with the microphone situation is when you have the mic, you have the floor, and sometimes people take advantage of this and hold court for too long. We still do the scrums too, though, and there are sometimes battles for airspace. The unwritten rule is if two people shout out a question at once, everyone else should step aside for the loser of that battle on the next question. It doesn’t always happen.

To read the full AMA click here.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney. Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.