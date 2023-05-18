EMass baseball: At the plate and on the mound, Chelmsford’s Matt Stuart headlines Players of the Week

Matt Burt, Bishop Stang — Already with a no-hitter on his resume this season, the sophomore righthander nearly added another in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Nauset, tossing a one-hitter with six strikeouts to power the Spartans.

Damien Carter, Milford — The junior did it all in Friday’s 10-3 win at North Attleborough, recording five RBIs, tossing a complete game with eight strikeouts, and falling a double shy of the cycle. Carter also hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer in Tuesday’s 9-5 loss to King Philip.

Josh Florence, Central Catholic — In a 5-0 week for the red-hot Raiders, the junior committed to Stonehill drove in six runs, recorded nine hits, and pitched 6⅔ innings of one run (unearned) ball with six strikeouts in Monday’s pivotal 2-1 win over Andover.