It’s only Game 1, but after a dysfunctional loss to the Heat, how can we trust these Celtics?

Jayson Tatum and Co. led by 13 in the first half, and 9 at intermission.

ESPN Analytics said the Celtics have a 97 percent chance of beating the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. The Green were 8-point favorites going into Game 1 at home Wednesday.

How can we ever trust these Boston Celtics?

But they lost, 123-116.

Wow.

Bill Belichick watched upstairs with Boston basketball boss Brad Stevens. At some point, the Hoodie must have turned to his suite mate and asked, “How come your young coach never calls time out?’’

The tough, undrafted, underdogs from Miami outscored the Celtics, 46-25, in the third quarter. And Boston’s rookie coach Joe Mazzulla never called time during the Heat-induced meltdown. He just stood back and let it all be. It was a stunner.

“I called two in the first quarter,’’ Mazzulla said.

Swell. What about the third?

“Don’t call two in the first quarter,’’ he answered. “Save it for the third-quarter run.’’

When the Celtics rallied in the fourth and cut Miami’s lead to 5 with 4:50 to go, Miami’s veteran coach, Erik Spoelstra, knew what to do: He called time out. Miami got the lead back up to 10 before you could say “Sidney Wicks” or “Curtis Rowe.’’

Mazzulla and the Celtics came out on the losing end of Game 1, taking a 123-116 defeat. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Just when it was looking like the Celtics might take back the night, Tatum turned over the ball three times in a 1:37 span and Jimmy Butler (35 points) and undrafted Caleb Martin punctured the Green dream with 3-point daggers.

A stunned Garden crowd filed out of the Causeway Street gym just before 11 p.m.

We all knew there was a coaching mismatch in this series. Spoelstra has been the Heat’s head coach since 2008, won two championships, and probably is Hall-of-Fame bound. Mazzulla is 34 and was a second-row assistant last year. He was thrust into the position prematurely and — by everyone’s admission — he is learning on the job.

Mazzulla is like a 16-year-old with a learner’s permit who’s being asked to parallel park an 18-wheeler in Kendall Square at rush hour. I mean, what could go wrong?

Spoelstra knows what it’s like to be the young guy with no experience. Before Game 1 he spoke of his first season on the bench when the Heat went to New York and Knick fans told him he was out past his bedtime. Of Mazzulla he said, “He’s going through the fire. What he’s done this year is not easy.’’

But the regular season was easier than these playoffs. The postseason has been rough on young Joey M. He admitted he cost the team when he failed to call time for the last 19 seconds of an overtime loss in Philly.

So what happened Wednesday?

“I obviously think they played harder,’’ said Mazzulla.

And the third quarter?

“Lost our offensive purpose, lost our game-plan discipline, allowed them to get out in transition, get second-chance shots, didn’t guard the 3-point line . . . we were prepared. We just let go of the rope . . . We won three out of the four quarters. We lost one quarter because we dropped out sense of urgency.’’

Wait, did he really say that? If Belichick won three quarters, all by a 3-0 score, but lost one quarter, 28-0, would Bill say the Patriots won three of the quarters after a 28-9 loss? Is Mazzulla now like Dan Duquette talking about “more days in first place?’’

Sorry, but there’s no excuse for the Celtics to have lost this game at home to the Heat. The Celtics were coming off the sugar high of Sunday’s dramatic thrashing of the Sixers, playing an eight seed that had to play two play-in games just to get in the tournament.

And now the Celtics are down, 1-0. So we must hold off on those plane and hotel reservations for the Finals in either Denver or Los Angeles.

It probably means nothing, right? When the Celts lost two games (including one at home) to the pedestrian Hawks, we said it was no big deal because we knew the Celtics were better and would prevail. It was the same deal when the C’s lost three (including two at home) to the Sixers. We knew the Celtics were better and would prevail.

Tatum finished with a team-high 30 points in a losing effort. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

It’s the same now.

The Celtics are better.

They will prevail.

But how can we ever trust them? And are they good enough to win with a smart and earnest young coach who — through no fault of his own — appears not ready for prime time?

