Joe Mazzulla remained reactive in Game 1. That attitude could cost the Celtics this series.

Of course, the Celtics’ 123-116 Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat is on the players. They were a step slow defensively and the Heat buried a lot of shots they didn’t during the regular season or even the Knicks series.

The Celtics were a mess offensively and couldn’t get stops defensively. The Miami Heat began the quarter with a run and ended it with a run. Joe Mazzulla decided to rely on television timeouts to stop the momentum.

But Mazzulla has to counter Miami’s surge with something — an adjustment, a strategy. If not, if Mazzulla sits on his hands and allows this to play out, the Celtics will lose this series.

They have already lost home-court advantage to the eighth-seeded Heat, thanks to a 46-point Miami third quarter in which Mazzulla did not call a timeout..

Mazzulla is back to his figure-it-out-on-the-fly philosophy and that failed miserably at the most crucial time. The Celtics watched a 9-point halftime lead wither away in the first 3 minutes, 36 seconds of the third quarter and never had any control of the game after that.

Behind the brilliance of Jimmy Butler and clutch 3-point shooting from Max Strus, the Heat overwhelmed the Celtics in the third because of the same relentless style that has been synonymous with Miami basketball for more than a decade. The Celtics were neither relentless nor poised in response.

Mazzulla defended his team and himself postgame. He reiterated that his team was prepared, which they were. He stressed that his team played harder in the first half, which they did. And he repeated the Celtics won three out of the four quarters. That hardly matters.

They lost the game in the third quarter. They played putrid defense. They were clobbered on the boards. They failed to run down the floor with any vigor. They relented in the middle of the Eastern Conference finals.

“We were prepared,” Mazzulla said. “We played harder than them in the first half. And they outplayed us for one quarter. So we were prepared for it. We had the right mindset heading into the game. No, we had the right mindset heading into the game. We played harder than they did, and we were prepared and we did a great job.”

How will Mazzulla and the Celtics respond in Friday's Game 2? Charles Krupa/Associated Press

But Joe, the third quarter was the difference. This isn’t the Continental Basketball Association; you don’t get points for winning quarters.

“It did [make the difference],” he responded. “But we were prepared, and then we let go of the rope. There’s two story lines here: it’s, one, we were ready to play and we did a great job executing on both ends of the floor in the first half, and it’s about the consistency of, they’re going to continue to play. So we have to be prepared for when we do outplay them that they’re going to respond and we have to respond.

“So we were prepared. We just let go of the rope.”

Let the record show the Celtics were prepared. Mazzulla said that several times, perhaps enough to convince a few people, but it means little. He disliked the perception that the Celtics weren’t ready for the Game 1 of the conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid. But all that preparation means nothing when the passion and desire subsides after building a double-digit lead. That’s the sign of a mentally fragile team, and that’s been the story of the 2022-23 Celtics.

They have to taste their own blood to get motivated. It would have been too easy to build off their 12-point lead early in the third quarter and coast to a victory. They lost their way, couldn’t guard Butler — who hit big shot after big shot, including two 3-pointers. He hit one in five games against the Knicks.

The Celtics asked for it. They are playing a team brimming with confidence that has no fear of their opponent. They sense vulnerability and weakness. Mazzulla and his players were easy prey because they relented when pushed with physicality.

“We came out too cool,” forward Jaylen Brown said. “It was almost like we were playing a regular-season game. Like it’s the Eastern Conference finals. Come on, we’ve got to play with more intensity than we did today. And we’ve just got to be better, including me.”

There’s definitely a disconnect between how Mazzulla wants his team to play and how they play at times. And when he sees the disconnect, Mazzulla makes the questionable decision to see if that can change in the middle of an intense game. He has to take more control of his team’s fate because there are times they aren’t capable of such a drastic response when they’re being dominated.

The Heat shot 65 percent in the third quarter. They took advantage of the Celtics’ sloppiness and poor offensive spacing. They contained Jayson Tatum, who made just two shots in the second half. And the Celtics have nothing to blame but their own lackadaisical style. They were unable to build a big enough lead to relax, but relaxed anyway.

And when Joe Mazzulla was seeing it unfold in front of his eyes, a ghastly quarter, he did nothing besides hope it would change.

But hey, the Celtics won three of the four quarters. Let’s find out how satisfying that is when these porous stretches cost them this series.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.