In Latin Academy’s rout of O’Bryant baseball, a son prevents his father from a milestone 400th win — at his expense

Senior Brennan Shapiro drove in four for Latin Academy (14-5) with two-run doubles in each of the first two innings. Sophomore Theo Dehner hit an inside-the-park home run and knocked in three, and freshman Nuri Gutman collected three hits as the Dragons scored in each inning.

Fueled by six runs in the first two innings, the Dragons took down O’Bryant, 16-7, at Madison Park Thursday afternoon in a Boston City League baseball matchup.

With his father Ted in the opposite dugout looking for career win No. 400, Latin Academy baseball coach Justin Curley made him wait a little longer.

“He’s clutch when there’s guys on base,” Justin Curley said of Shapiro, who will play at Babson next year. “He comes through and he’s such a good two-strike hitter. You don’t see that much at the high school level.”

Ted Curley, who won 286 games over 26 years at Milton High, took over at O’Bryant at the start of the 2013 season. Since then, he’s turned the Tigers (9-8) into perennial contenders in the Boston City League.

“When [Ted Curley] took over, O’Bryant was kind of one of the lower teams in the city,” Justin Curley said. “And he’s really turned the program around. We know that we’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game when we go against them.”

The Tigers beat Latin Academy, 7-4, when the two teams first played May 1. In a more offensive game, the Dragons prevailed — and saved their coach the trouble.

“If they had swept us, I’d be hearing about it for the next seven months,” Curley said.