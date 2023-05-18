No. 2 King Philip softball barrels it up in its Hockomock League offensive assault on No. 10 North Attleborough

Senior Libby Walsh, freshman Ali Gill, and junior Taylor Regan each homered in a 12-0 five-inning Hockomock League win for the second-ranked Warriors over No. 10 North Attleborough on Thursday.

Blasting three home runs, King Philip did not need any assistance from the gusts, clobbering the line drives that quickly sailed over — and well beyond –– the fence.

PLAINVILLE –– The wind was blowing out from home plate at the PAL Softball Complex.

Freshman McCoy Walsh picked up the win in the circle, striking out 10 and scattering three hits.

While her older sister Libby Walsh did damage at the plate, freshman McCoy Walsh (above) did her part in a 12-0 shutout of No. 10 North Attleborough by dominating in the cirlce with a three-hitter over five innings highlighted by 10 strikeouts. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Warriors (19-1) average 12 runs per game, barreling baseballs with a patient approach focused on extending their hands through the ball. Libby Walsh, a shortstop committed to Arizona State, collected her 13th home run of the season and fifth in the last five games.

“I’m quiet in my brain at the plate,” Libby Walsh said. “I trust in my mechanics enough to hit it. I just want to hit the ball hard and get it in play.”

King Philip senior Libby Walsh, who was greeted by her teammates at home plate following her two-run home run in the first inning, credited her measured approach at the plate. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Boasting tremendous depth throughout the lineup, the Warriors do not rest on their laurels or talent alone. A work ethic that blossomed during the offseason with intense weight training and a focus on mental and physical conditioning has resulted in an increase in solid contact and run production.

“They knew that this was an area from last season to this season that we had to improve upon,” said King Philip coach Kate Fallon-Comeau. “We had to get better. We get to get stronger, hit more home runs and harder balls.”

Even after a 16-0 triumph over league foe Canton on Wednesday, the Warriors immediately went to work to prepare for Thursday’s contest. Fallon-Comeau has instilled a relentless work ethic in a group that remains simultaneously tight-knit and focused on their goals.

“They spend a lot of time on their craft, which is hitting,” said Fallon-Comeau. “We played a game yesterday and they all went and hit last night after the game to prepare for today. They’re always working on it.”

The crack of the bat awed the crowd, as the sound of hard contact turned heads throughout the complex and into the parking lot. Detailed gameplans aids hitters in what to expect each time they enter into the box.

“Today, I knew that the pitchers were throwing kind of inside — anything playing in, I’m looking for that,” said Gill. “If it’s not there, I don’t want it.”





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.