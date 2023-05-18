On and off the diamond, Jacob Roque has been a shot in the arm for Wilmington’s baseball team, first-year coach

Roque returned to the diamond for the Wildcats earlier this month. And while his return gave the Wildcats a much-needed boost, it’s the impact he had while sidelined that was perhaps more important.

When Wilmington faced rival Tewksbury in the school’s traditional Thanksgiving football game last November, the senior quarterback tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder as the Wildcats tried to run it in from inside the 10. The injury required surgery in December and forced Roque to miss the entire basketball season. But he wasn’t going to let it ruin his spring, too.

His senior year has not gone exactly as planned for Jacob Roque .

“He’s been basically like an assistant coach for me,” said Wilmington first-year coach Matt McManus. “With my first year here at the helm, he’s been invaluable with helping with defensive positioning, he’s been helpful with the younger guys, he’s been helpful with the pitchers. He’s just been everything you want in a captain.”

Roque — unlike McManus —– has faced the Wildcats’ Middlesex League opponents plenty of times in his career (though McManus had his own experience against league foes as a three-sport standout for the Wildcats in the early ‘90s). That experience allowed him to help his staff with matchups while also embracing his role as a captain for the younger players.

“It’s been tough,” Roque said. “Knowing it’s my senior season, I wanted to play every game. But I’m kind of just making the best out of it and helping the boys because for a lot of them, it’s their first varsity season.”

It’s no surprise to Wilmington football coach Craig Turner, who lauded Roque as “the consummate team kid.”

“So often nowadays, kids with his skillset have that entitlement to them,” Turner said. “That’s not Jake at all … He cares so much about the people that are around him.”

In his first game back from a football injury that forced him to sit out the basketball season, Jacob Roque, a senior righthanded pitcher and captain, factored in a win against Stoneham. He went 6⅔ innings on the mound with four strikeouts and added three hits at the plate while driving in a run, stealing two bases, and scoring the eventual winning run. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

In his return, Roque was sharp as ever. The righthander fired 6⅔ innings on the mound with four strikeouts and added three hits at the plate while driving in a run, stealing two bases, and scoring the eventual winning run against Stoneham.

He plans to attend Cushing Academy for a post-grad year starting in the fall, which will give him another season of baseball. But Roque still said it felt great just to be back on the field with his fellow Wildcats.

Jacob Roque (center) was lauded by Matt McManus, Wilmington's first-year baseball coach, as “basically like an assistant coach for me,” McManus said. "He’s just been everything you want in a captain.” Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

But in some cases, there’s not enough time to make a triumphant return.

Foxborough senior captain Kenny Mello, also part of the cheer team, tore an anterior cruciate ligament doing a stunt this year, forcing him to miss his entire final baseball season.

Last season, Mello would perform some acrobatics after wins to get his team hyped — flips, tumbling routines, anything that a normal athlete couldn’t do. This spring, he had to find new ways to energize the Warriors.

“He’s the loudest one on the bench,” said Foxborough coach Derek Suess. “He’s always been a team-first guy. For him to still be locked in, supporting his teammates, it’s pretty important. The other guys recognize that.”

Despite the season-ending injury, Mello suited up for one game. Normally an outfielder, Mello took the mound to throw one pitch on senior day Tuesday night.

“I wanted him to be in the spotlight in that situation,” Suess said. “He’s still a big part of our program from a leadership standpoint, so I was happy he was able to kind of get his recognition in that moment.”

The Warriors, ranked No. 18 in the Globe’s Top 20, have battled through a tough Hockomock League schedule. They had to do the same last year, and it helped spark a run to the D3 state semifinals. While Mello can’t be a part of the run on the field this spring, the Warriors still have his endless energy on the bench.

“He’s a great kid, and I really wish he obviously could have played this year because he would have been a big part of our lineup,” Suess said. “He’s always going to have his teammates’ backs and be a positive guy for them. So he really hasn’t let this affect his ability to be a leader on our team.”

Extra bases

▪ League champions were crowned this week as the regular season nears its end on Memorial Day. Central Catholic won the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 title with a 5-0 week, highlighted by Monday’s 2-1 eight-inning thriller over Andover. Chelmsford claimed a third straight MVC2 crown with Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Tewksbury . . . Franklin captured the Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division and Foxborough won the Hockomock Davenport Division . . . Xaverian clinched the Catholic Conference title Wednesday on a two-run walkoff home run by Cam Grindle in a winner-take-all showdown against BC High . . . Westford wrapped a 10-0 season in the Dual County Large, capturing a second straight league title. Westport won the Mayflower Comprehensive Division last Friday.

▪ Just five undefeated teams remain the state: Franklin, Westford, English High, Leominster, and Pioneer Valley Regional. However, that list is likely to shrink to four on Friday when Leominster resumes a May 3rd matchup against Algonquin, trailing 7-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

▪ The MIAA revealed its latest power rankings on Tuesday, with three more updates left before the official brackets are released. Franklin, Taunton, Central Catholic, Westford, and St. John’s Shrewsbury are the top five teams in Division 1, with sixth-place Xaverian trailing SJS by 0.12 percentage points even though the Hawks won both regular season matchups. Milton, Leominster, King Philip, Whitman-Hanson, and Hopkinton lead the way in Division 2. Taconic leads Division 3, followed by Medfield, Ashland, Tantasqua, and Oakmont. English High is atop Division 4 ahead of Bellingham and Seekonk. In Division 5, Bourne, Georgetown, Oxford, and Hopedale round out the top four.

Games to watch

Friday, Oakmont at No. 18 Foxborough, 4 p.m. — These Division 3 contenders square off in an intriguing nonleague tilt ahead of the state tournament.

Saturday, No. 12 Bridgewater-Raynham at No. 1 Franklin, 6 p.m. — B-R has dropped two of three after a 12-2 start, while Franklin looks to stay undefeated in this nonleague showdown under the lights.

Monday, No. 6 St. John’s Shrewsbury at No. 3 Central Catholic, 4 p.m. — No one is hotter right now than the Raiders, who are two one-run losses away from an undefeated record. The Pioneers seek a signature win in Lawrence when these Division 1 powers clash.

Wednesday, No. 8 Chelmsford at No. 2 Westford, 4 p.m. — A potential pitching matchup between Braydon Gray (Chelmsford) and Matt Morash (Westford) would be the cherry on top in a big tilt between Division 1 contenders.

Thursday, No. 17 Whitman-Hanson at No. 20 Plymouth North, 4 p.m. — A probable winner-take-all game for the Patriot League Keenan Division should bring out the best of both clubs. Plymouth North won the first meeting, 7-5, on May 9th.

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this story.