A puzzling pattern on the parquet: Why do Celtics have these lapses in home games?

After losing to Miami in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night, the Celtics are now 4-4 on their parquet floor this postseason. They are the only remaining playoff team to lose at home, with the Nuggets, Lakers, and Heat all staying undefeated.

When the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Celtics secured home-court advantage for the remainder of the postseason. But playing at TD Garden hasn’t provided much of an edge for them lately.

But the Celtics aren’t just losing at home; they’re doing so in maddening fashion.

Against Miami Wednesday, they built a 9-point lead at halftime only to trail by 12 headed into the fourth quarter. The Celtics gave up 46 points in the third quarter, offering little defensive resistance in a collapse that has become commonplace this postseason.

Last month, in Game 5 against Atlanta, the Celtics led by 13 with six minutes to go in the fourth quarter. They had a chance to close out their first-round series at home. Instead, the Hawks went on a 15-2 run in four minutes and proceeded to steal the game on Trae Young’s game-winning 3-pointer from 30 feet.

Then, in the second round, the Celtics looked unprepared in Game 1 against Philadelphia, losing thanks to another late 3-pointer, this time from James Harden. In Game 5, they pushed themselves to the brink of elimination with one of their most lackadaisical efforts of the year.

Each time the Celtics turn in such a performance, the same questions are asked.

Why does this team repeatedly let go of the rope? How do you explain the lack of urgency at this stage of the postseason? What can be done so a meltdown doesn’t happen again?

On Wednesday, the players made it clear that effort is largely the root cause of their lapses.

“The only thing we need to adjust to is picking up our physicality and playing some damn defense,” guard Marcus Smart said after Miami’s 123-116 win. “They just upped their physicality and that’s it. There’s nothing tactical, X’s and O’s. It’s just come out and guard your yard.”

Jaylen Brown called playing with physicality “a choice.”

“It’s a decision,” Brown said. “We came out too cool. It was just almost like we were just playing a regular-season game. It’s the Eastern Conference finals. Like, come on. We’ve got to play with more intensity than we did.”

Marcus Smart believes the Celtics need to be more physical. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t seem too concerned that these uninspiring showings primarily happen at home. The Celtics are 4-2 on the road, and that .667 win percentage is the best in the NBA this postseason.

So why does it seem so difficult for them to play to their potential at TD Garden?

“Whether it’s home or away, it’s the details, it’s the margins, it’s the little things,” Mazzulla said. “We’ve shown we can do it both home and away, and I don’t think that matters as much as what our mind-set is during certain stretches.”

The Celtics’ inability to protect home court, as well as their struggles with handling prosperity, date back to last postseason. Over the past two years, the Celtics are 10-10 at TD Garden and 12-6 on the road during the playoffs.

The sequence of last year’s conference finals against Miami seems par for the course.

In Game 1, the Celtics jumped out to an 8-point lead at the half before getting outscored, 39-14, in the third quarter. They won three of the four quarters, but the Heat won the game. In Game 6, the Celtics had a chance to close out the series and avoid another trip to Miami. In Game 7, they nearly blew a 13-point lead in the final six minutes.

The Celtics keep acknowledging they need to “be better.” They can hang their hats on their Game 7 wins against Milwaukee and Miami last year and Philadelphia this year. But if they don’t shape up soon, their approach may finally burn them.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.