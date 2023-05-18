Red Sox view Nick Pivetta’s assignment to the bullpen as a positive

Though Pivetta has made clear his desire to be a starter, he took a high-minded approach to the change.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced after Wednesday’s game that Pivetta (3-3, 6.30 ERA, with an 8.10 ERA in his last six starts) has been moved from the rotation to the bullpen. The team plans to have him join Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski in a multi-innings role.

“I enjoy pitching,” he said. “I enjoy playing for this team. Any time I can help this team win, that’s what I want to do. I’ve got to pitch better and I’ve got to go and start and do that [in relief]. The better I do out of the bullpen, the more I can help the team win and move us towards our overall goal of winning the World Series.”

While Pivetta has been a starter for nearly all of his Red Sox career, he has made three relief appearances, two of which were memorable.

In Game 162 of the 2021 season, he was summoned to preserve a 7-5 lead against the Nationals with a postseason berth on the line. Pivetta struck out Juan Soto on a curveball to set in motion a celebration.

Then, in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Rays, Pivetta put up zeros in the 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th innings, striking out seven over four innings and pitching with emotion while positioning the Sox to claim a walkoff victory.

“Our experience of Nick out of the bullpen is electric,” said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “[Cora] and the staff have done a great job showing that starters in the bullpen as multi-inning relievers is critical and can really help you win games.

“You put a starter out there and you’re not putting him in the witness protection program. You’re putting him out there to leverage him and help you win. He cares about that, so I think he’ll be fine.”

With Garrett Whitlock (ulnar neuritis) likely to return to the rotation by the end of the month, might the Sox have another round of musical chairs for their starters coming soon?

“I hope so, because it means we continue to have this good problem,” Bloom said, a reference to having more starters than spots.

No more tricks

On Wednesday, MLB sent a memo informing clubs that efforts by batters to bait pitchers into pitch-timer violations would be treated as circumvention of the rules and result in a warning and then automatic strikes.

The memo came four days after Cardinals DH Willson Contreras tricked Sox closer Kenley Jansen into three violations by giving the illusion of being engaged — Contreras was looking at Jansen with his bat in a ready position — while keeping one foot out of the box. Jansen, on a day when his control was imprecise, was charged with two automatic balls, contributing to a walk and ultimately a blown save.

Jansen expressed appreciation for MLB’s efforts to eliminate such deception.

“I’ve got to give MLB props for continuing to try to make the game better,” said Jansen. “Nobody wants the rules in a high-leverage situation to cost a game. No excuses. It kind of flustered me a little bit, which I shouldn’t have let happen.

“It sucks, but sometimes stuff like this has to happen. I’m glad it happened with me because I could deal with it, move forward, and the game can be better.”

Reyes of sunshine

A week ago, Pablo Reyes was marooned on the Triple A roster of the A’s, the worst team in baseball. But with Christian Arroyo joining Trevor Story, Adalberto Mondesi, and Yu Chang on the injured list, and with Kiké Hernández navigating hamstring discomfort, the Sox wanted a righthanded-hitting middle infielder who could offer solid defense.

Reyes, who was hitting .257/.385/.351 for Las Vegas, fit the bill at minimal cost. The Sox acquired him for cash considerations last Friday. According to a major league source, the Sox sent $75,000 to the A’s.

Reyes, 29, has started five straight games at second and short since joining the Sox Saturday, going 8 for 19 (.421) with three doubles. He also made a one-inning cameo on the mound.

“It caught me off guard, and even more so being traded to this team, which is a team that in my early life I had a dream to play for,” Reyes said through a translator. “I feel happy to be here right now.”

Outlook is good

As of Thursday afternoon, outfielder Alex Verdugo, who was removed from Wednesday’s game as a precaution with left groin tightness, was expected to be available for Friday’s game … Lefthander Ryan Sherriff, who made scoreless appearances Tuesday and Wednesday, was optioned to Triple A Worcester to clear a roster spot for Crawford (hamstring), who is expected to be activated from the injured list Friday … Righthander Jake Thompson, a 2017 fourth-round pick by the Sox who’d been pitching in Worcester, was released, as was infielder Edwin Diaz.

