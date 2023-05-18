Tom Kim went into waist-deep mud for his golf ball, comes out a viral sensation

He emerged without the ball, his shirt and pants covered in mud, while also not realizing he had instantly become a viral sensation on social media with much of his ordeal broadcast on television.

Kim went all in — waist deep into the muck of a marshy area along Oak Hill’s Allens Creek — in a bid to retrieve his ball following an errant tee shot off No. 6 during the opening round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Tom Kim would do anything to save a golf stroke. Especially at a major. And he’s got the mud-caked pants and shirt to prove it.

Advertisement

“Are you kidding me?” Kim said, pulling down his white cap to hide his face upon leaving the scorer’s tent, where he was informed his dip into the mud went world wide. “Unbelievable. All for a ball.”

Kim then sunk to his knees and began to laugh upon being handed a cell phone to see video for the first time.

Embarrassed as the 20-year-old from South Korea was, Kim was adamant he would do it again on a day he finished 3-over-par 73, to sit in a tie for 63rd during a first round that’s yet to be completed after being postponed by darkness.

“It’s a major championship and every shot matters. It could be the difference of me having a chance to win on Sunday or making the cut or whatever it is,” said Kim, a two-time PGA Tour winner and competing in his seventh major.

“I was told it was in the mud. And if I’m able to hit a shot, I’m doing everything I can to do it. So I definitely tried. But it was very unfortunate,” he added. “I couldn’t even find the ball.”

Kim actually went in twice. The first time was in his attempt to retrieve the ball. Once he put his foot in, he said he sunk into the mud up to his waist and had difficulty getting out.

Advertisement

“As soon as I went in, I knew it was kind of sketchy,” Kim said. “I had to crawl, use every part of my body to get out.”

He then returned to Allens Creek again, this time to wash off. Back on the fairway, Kim removed his mud-spattered shirt and donned a pullover top.

He completed the round with his pants rolled up above his calves.

“It’s pretty embarrassing. I wouldn’t change it for the world because I don’t regret anything I did. I think I would have regretted it more not trying to go in there,” Kim said.

Kim then paused for a moment and broke into a smile, saying: “Later in my career, I’m going to be able to be proud of this moment for sure.”

No rest for weary

Ryan Fox headed to Oak Hill at 5:30 a.m. to get breakfast before getting stretched in preparation for the opening round.

Just his bad luck, Fox was already at the course when he received a text that the start was delayed by frost, pushing his tee time back nearly two hours.

But that’s the way it has gone lately for the Kiwi.

He felt sick on the weekend at the Masters, tried to play at Hilton Head and withdrew after three holes to go home. Turns out he had pneumonia, which kept him home for two weeks trying to recover.

Advertisement

“As soon as I got over that, our daughter was born, which was just over two weeks ago now,” Fox said. “So I had a few sleepless nights and not a lot of practice.”

It doesn’t stop there.

One day he tried to practice, Auckland flooded for the third time this year. He was stuck for four hours in traffic.

“It wasn’t quite the ideal preparation for a major, but I was kind of hoping the fact I needed a break after a busy start to the year and being mentally fresh would have been important this week,” he said.

It seemed to work out OK. Fox, No. 41 in the world ranking, opened with a 68.

Slow start for Koepka

A little over a month after a final-round collapse cost him a shot at a green jacket at Augusta National, Brooks Koepka opened with a 2-over-par 72.

The two-time PGA champion’s score could have been a lot worse if not for some excellent scrambling, including pitching in from the rough to save par on the par-3 11th.

“That was the worst I’ve hit it in a long time,” Koepka said.

Wild ride

Tony Finau’s hot streak appeared ready to come to a grinding halt when he opened with a 6-over 41 on the front nine. Finau, a two-time winner on tour this year, responded by putting together a 4-under 31 on the back to finish at 72.

Finau’s round marked just the third time in the last 30 years that a player shot plus-6 on one nine and responded by shooting minus-4 or better on the back nine, joining Ashley Hall at the 2012 British Open and Kevin Sutherland at the 2009 US Open.

Advertisement

Xander Schauffele wasn’t far behind. He opened bogey, double-bogey, bogey before getting it together. The world’s fifth-ranked player fought his way back to finish at 2-over 72.

Slow going

Rounds took upward of five hours or more. While not unusual for the opening day of a major — particularly one with a 156-player field — a bottleneck around the 14th hole didn’t help matters.

Many players on the tee box on the potentially driveable uphill 317-yard par-4 waited for the group ahead to give them the clearance to go for it. That led to an extended wait time of upward of 10 minutes or so and a backlog that made for even slower going on the back nine.

“Yeah, it was a bit of a bottleneck on the course, which wasn’t ideal,” said Corey Conners, who birdied the 14th on his way to a 3-under 67.