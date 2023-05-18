Watch: TNT’s Kenny Smith dissects the Celtics’ Game 1 loss on Boston Globe Today

Kenny Smith, a popular analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” whose 10-year NBA career included two championships, joined host Segun Oduolowu on Boston Globe Today on Thursday to discuss the Celtics’ loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference finals playoff series.

Smith also discussed his new book, “Talk of Champions: Stories of the People Who Made Me: A Memoir,” which was released May 9.