Watch: TNT’s Kenny Smith dissects the Celtics’ Game 1 loss on Boston Globe Today

Kenny Smith, a popular analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” whose 10-year NBA career included two championships, joined host Segun Oduolowu on Boston Globe Today on Thursday to discuss the Celtics’ loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference finals playoff series.
Smith also discussed his new book, “Talk of Champions: Stories of the People Who Made Me: A Memoir,” which was released May 9.
Watch the full segment in the video player at the top of this article.
Additional content from Boston Globe Today, which airs Monday through Friday on NESN at 5 p.m., is available on the show’s page on BostonGlobe.com.
Advertisement