Yankees get 11th win in 16 games as Aaron Judge starts off victory over Jays with two-run homer

Anthony Volpe also homered for the Yankees, who took three of four from Toronto. The rookie shortstop made it 4-2 with a solo shot off Nate Pearson in the ninth, his seventh of the season. The Yankees have hit 33 home runs in 17 games this month. Ryan Weber worked one inning, Albert Abreu pitched the eighth and Ron Marinaccio finished for his first career save.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the first inning and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-2, on Thursday night to win for the 11th time in 16 games. Nestor Cortes (4-2) allowed two runs and five hits in six-plus innings to snap a four-start winless streak. He struck out six and walked one.

Bo Bichette homered in the bottom of the first, but Toronto lost its first home series of the season after winning five straight. José Berríos (3-4) allowed three runs and six hits in 6⅔ innings, losing for the first time since April 19 at Houston. He walked one and struck out eight.

Judge connected on a 1-1 pitch from Berríos after Gleyber Torres led off the game with a single. The homer was Judge’s 12th of the season and sixth in six games. The reigning AL MVP homered four times in the series, including going deep twice in Monday’s opener and hitting a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 6-3 win.

Judge has six home runs among his past nine hits. He almost connected for a second time in the sixth, but replay review showed his deep drive hit the top of the wall in center, overturning the call on the field. Judge ended up with a double.

New York chased Berríos and made it 3-1 in the seventh when Oswaldo Cabrera doubled and scored on a two-out single by Aaron Hicks, who went 3 for 4.

Hunter Renfroe’s throw a lift for Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Shohei Ohtani homered in the first inning and hit a tiebreaking infield single in the eighth, and Hunter Renfroe’s terrific defensive play in the ninth helped the Angels hold on for a 6-5 victory over the Orioles on Thursday. Mike Trout also went deep for the Angels, and Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman homered for Baltimore. Rutschman’s two-run shot in the seventh gave Baltimore a 5-4 lead, but it was short-lived . . . Pete Alonso homered again and the Mets earned consecutive wins for the first time in a month with a 3-2 win over the Rays in New York. The game was tied at 2 before Tommy Pham legged out a bouncer to third with one out in the sixth inning, driving in Jeff McNeil with the infield hit against Zack Littell (0-1). Tylor Megill (5-2) worked six innings of two-run ball for the win. David Robertson allowed Randy Arozarena’s one-out double in the ninth before finishing his eighth save. The Mets won consecutive games for the first time since April 20-21 in San Francisco. They won a series for the first time since taking two of three at the Dodgers from April 17-19 . . . Eury Pérez pitched five solid innings for Miami, earning his first major league win in his second start. a 5-3 victory over the Nationals. Bryan De La Cruz homered for Miami in the second, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. Nick Fortes had two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth. The Marlins stretched their win streak to four games. The 20-year-old Pérez (1-0) allowed one run and three hits. He struck out six and walked one . . . Cam Gallagher hit an RBI single during Cleveland’s two-run seventh inning, and the Guardians beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox, 3-1. Gabriel Arias homered as Cleveland salvaged the finale of the three-game series. Nick Sandlin (2-1) got four outs for the win, and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 15th save. Cleveland’s catchers were 0 for 44 with 26 strikeouts in May before Gallagher’s hit.

