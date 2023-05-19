10 concerts not to miss this summer, from Bruce to Beyoncé

THE F.O.R.C.E. LIVE FEATURING LL COOL J The “Frequencies of Real Creative Energy Live” tour was put together by hip-hop pioneer LL Cool J, and it’s a riff of sorts on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop medley that invigorated this year’s Grammys, with LL, Rakim, Queen Latifah, Doug E. Fresh, and Slick Rick scheduled to rhyme over beats laid down by The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip. June 25, 8 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

KANE BROWN: DRUNK OR DREAMING TOUR This Tennessee-born crooner is known for his boundary-bending albums, which are rooted in Nashville ideals while borrowing bits from modern hip-hop and R&B. He’s currently enjoying some cross-over success with the besotted folk-pop cut “Thank God,” a duet with his wife, Katelyn. June 23, 6 p.m. Fenway Park. 877-733-7699, redsox.com/concerts

TORI AMOS: OCEAN TO OCEAN TOUR In 2021 the cult hero singer-songwriter released “Ocean to Ocean,” a gorgeous meditation on grief and pandemic isolation; she performed songs from it last year at the Orpheum, but Leader Bank Pavilion’s open-air setting will likely make tracks like the dynamic “Spies” even more expansive. July 1, 7:30 p.m. Leader Bank Pavilion. 617-728-1600, livenation.com

DAVIDO A key figure in the global rise of Afrobeats — the umbrella term for music that mixes West African influences with hip-hop, soul, and electronic music — this Lagos-raised singer and producer released his fourth album, the wide-ranging “Timeless,” in March. July 13, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. 617-488-7540, crossroadspresents.com

LAUREN SPENCER SMITH: MIRROR TOUR Last year this Canadian made a huge splash with the defiantly upbeat breakup cut “Fingers Crossed,” which showed off her hyper-detailed songwriting and strong alto; “Flowers,” a piano ballad about the post-split self-healing process, followed. Her debut album “Mirror” comes out five days before she appears at the Paradise, giving concertgoers more than enough time to bone up on its lyrics. July 19, 6:30 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

BEYONCÉ: RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR “Renaissance,” the love letter to house music Beyoncé released last year, was a spectacle in itself, schooling the younger generations on the history of club music while pushing everyone into her vision of the future. Its attendant tour, according to reports, outdoes its source material, with monster-size disco balls and eye-popping dance numbers — and, of course, the music, which sounds as vital as it did on its release date. Aug. 1, 7 p.m. Gillette Stadium, Foxborough. 508-543-8200, gillettestadium.com

FALL OUT BOY: SO MUCH FOR (TOUR)DUST Two decades after their debut album “Take This To Your Grave” established them as standouts on the DIY house-show circuit, the Chicagoland foursome is still inspiring fervency. Their most recent album, the splendidly anthemic “So Much For (Star)Dust,” smashes together punk’s three-chords-and-the-truth ideals with pop’s world-ruling ambition in dazzling fashion. Aug. 2, 5:45 p.m. Fenway Park. 877-733-7699, redsox.com/concerts

JIDENNA: THE SILK ROAD TOUR “ME YOU & GOD”, the third album from this cosmopolitan crooner, came out earlier this month; it pairs smooth soul surfaces with deep meditations on masculinity and love. Aug. 12, 8 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND The Boss and his trusty backing band return to Gillette for the first time since 2016. Aug. 24-26, 7:30 p.m. Gillette Stadium, Foxborough. 508-543-8200, gillettestadium.com

MADONNA: THE CELEBRATION TOUR Three years after an intimate theater tour, the pop doyenne returns to the arena-size pop spectacles she helped pioneer with this salute to her still-formidable catalog, which spans from 1983′s punchy statement of purpose “Madonna” to 2019′s idiosyncratically compelling “Madame X.” Aug. 30-31, 8:30 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

