10 classical concerts to invigorate your summer

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA In honor of Juneteenth, Boston Lyric Opera presents the world premiere of “The Wanderer’s Tethering” by composer Mason Bynes and Boston poet laureate Porsha Olayiwola. To be performed by soprano Brianna J. Robinson and string players from Castle of our Skins, the piece is a meditation from a modern Nigerian woman’s perspective on an 1803 revolt of Igbo people who were taken captive and sold into slavery in Georgia; and then seized command of the ship transporting them to plantations and chose to die rather than be enslaved. The program also includes music by Florence Price, Trevor Weston, and Jessie Montgomery. Pay-what-you-want admission. June 18, 4 p.m. Hibernian Hall, Roxbury. 617-542-6772, www.blo.org

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY: CROSSING THE DEEP Co-created by conductor Anthony Trecek-King and countertenor Reginald Mobley, “Crossing the Deep” juxtaposes anthems by Handel with Black American spirituals in an original choral drama set 250 years ago. The performance also features the Handel and Haydn Chorus and Orchestra and spoken-word artist Regie Gibson. June 1, 7:30 p.m; June 4, 3 p.m. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Dorchester. 617-262-1815, www.handelandhaydn.org

TANGLEWOOD The bounty of events this summer at Tanglewood could fill a whole critic’s picks section on their own, but just a few of the season’s highlights include Boston Symphony Orchestra performances of Orff’s “Carmina burana” and Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte,” recitals at Ozawa Hall by the likes of the Emerson String Quartet (on its farewell tour), soprano Julia Bullock, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, and beloved traditions such as John Williams’s Film Night with the Boston Pops and the all-day extravaganza that is Tanglewood on Parade. June 22-Aug. 27. Lenox. 888-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

John Williams takes a bow at his 90th birthday celebration at Tanglewood in summer 2022. Hilary Scott

ROCKPORT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL Close to 100 musicians from near and far descend on the stunning Shalin Liu Performance Center for this year’s festival, under the artistic direction of Barry Shiffman. Guests include the Dover, Escher, and Isidore string quartets; the All-Star Brass quintet, Third Coast Percussion, Chanticleer, and more. June 9-July 9, July 25, Aug. 12. Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

ASTON MAGNA Celebrating 50 seasons in total and 30 years under the direction of violinist Daniel Stepner, this venerable period instrument festival offers Bach cantatas, Mozart sonatas, morality tales by Scarlatti and Stravinsky, and several other delights. Weekends June 22-July 22. Performances in Waltham, Great Barrington, and Hudson, N.Y. 413-528-3595, www.astonmagna.org

ANTENNA CLOUD FARM Composer and violinist Michi Wiancko directs a season of eclectic events at and around the hilltop artists’ retreat. The summer brings weekend performances by Celtic harpist Maeve Gilchrist, marimbist Steph Davis, and wide-ranging folk artist Sam Amidon; a nine-day experimental institute helmed by Wiancko, violinist Mazz Swift, and singer PaviElle French; and a music walk that will take over the downtown district of nearby Turners Falls. July 1-Aug. 26. Gill. www.antennacloudfarm.com

LOUD WEEKEND Bang on a Can and MASS MoCA present their annual three-day gathering of adventurous musical minds, this year featuring an all-star lineup headlined by the Kronos Quartet, which celebrates its 50th anniversary season with two concerts. Other attractions include David Lang’s chamber opera “note to a friend,” Oscar Bettison’s noisy requiem “O Death” performed by Dutch guests Ensemble Klang, and the improvisatory trio of pianist Vijay Iyer, singer Arooj Aftab, and bassist Shahzad Ismaily. Bring the same earplugs you’d wear to a metal show: The festival’s name is what it is for a reason. MASS MoCA, North Adams. July 27-29. 413-662-2111, www.bangonacan.org

MARLBORO MUSIC What do you get when you stick a group of around 75 up-and-coming musicians and eminent concert artists on a Vermont mountaintop for seven weeks in the summer, with nothing else to do but make music together? Pick a day, reserve a ticket, and be ready for anything; they’ll decide the repertoire a few days before you get there. This year’s resident artists include New York Philharmonic principal clarinetist Anthony McGill, JACK Quartet cellist Jay Campbell, violinist Randall Goosby, and as usual, pianists and festival co-artistic directors Mitsuko Uchida and Jonathan Biss. Weekends July 15-Aug. 13. Marlboro, Vt. 215-569-4690, www.marlboromusic.org

Boston Landmarks Orchestra performing at the Hatch Shell in 2016 under the baton of music director Christopher Wilkins. Michael Dwyer

BOSTON LANDMARKS ORCHESTRA Full details of this summer orchestra’s season have yet to be announced, but the coming months promise plenty of events at the Hatch Shell and beyond. Highlights include the orchestra’s first-ever performance at the Salvation Army Kroc Center near Upham’s Corner (June 17), a celebration of symphonic music by Black women curated by drummer and composer Terri Lyne Carrington (July 26), and the annual Dance Night, this year featuring performances by Jean Appolon Expressions, Sayat Nova Dance Company, and Boston Ballet principal dancer Chyrstyn Mariah Fentroy (Aug. 23). Various venues, Boston and surrounding area. 617-987-2000, www.landmarksorchestra.org

CAPE COD CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL It’s not all in the mountains! The Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival marks its 44th season this summer, hosting performances by string quartets Danish, Borromeo, Emerson, and Isidore, Imani Winds, and festival artistic directors Jon Manasse and Jon Nakamatsu. This summer also includes the festival debuts of the Sinta saxophone quartet and the Lee Trio, a piano trio of sisters. July 25-Aug. 18. Various venues, Cape Cod. 508-247-9400, www.capecodchambermusic.org

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.