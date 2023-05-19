10 jazz concerts to sparkle summer

JOHN PIZZARELLI TRIO The singing guitarist is a standard-bearer for the drumless piano trio pioneered by Nat “King” Cole. This current tour supports his latest album, “Stage & Screen,” showcasing close to a century of theatrical songs. Highlights include a ballad version of “Tea for Two” and an instrumental suite of songs from “Oklahoma!” His fingers remain as fleet as ever and his boyish baritone has gained a bit of grit and gravitas with the passing years. June 2, 7 and 9 p.m. $45-$60. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

LASZLO GARDONY QUARTET The superb trio of pianist Gardony, bassist John Lockwood, and drummer Yoron Israel will be joined by seasoned saxophonist Don Braden, who has worked for the likes of Betty Carter and Roy Haynes, and also appeared on Gardony’s acclaimed 2015 album “Life in Real Time.” June 1, 8 p.m. $25. Spire Center, 25½ Court St., Plymouth. www.spirecenter.org

EARTH LANDER FEATURING DAVE REMPIS Chicago’s avant-jazz mainstay, alto saxophonist Rempis, is joined by a group of like-minded Boston-based collaborators: trumpeter Forbes Graham, pianist Pandelis Karayorgis, bassists Nate McBride and Caleb Duval, and drummer Luther Gray. June 3, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

BILL LOWE & THE SIGNIFYIN’ NATIVES ENSEMBLE The magisterial bass trombone and tuba player celebrates the release of his new disc, “Sweet Cane.” Over the years he has performed and recorded in ensembles large and small with artists ranging from mainstreamers Frank Foster and Clark Terry to avant-gardists like Cecil Taylor and Henry Threadgill. This concert’s band will include cornet and flugelhornist Taylor Ho Bynum, multi-reedist Hafez Modirzadeh, pianist Jesse Taitt, bassist Ken Filiano, drummer Luther Gray, and vocalist Naledi Masilo. June 15, 7:30 p.m. $20. Peabody Hall, Parish of All Saints, 209 Ashmont St., Dorchester. www.mandorlamusic.net

DAMERONIA LEGACY ALL-STARS Tadd Dameron, among the bebop era’s greatest composers and bandleaders, is still a relatively undersung figure, despite definitive recordings with everyone from Charlie Parker to John Coltrane. His legacy is upheld by this sterling octet of some of New York’s finest, including trumpeter Joe Magnarelli, alto saxophonist Dick Oatts, baritone saxophonist Gary Smulyan, and trombonist Steve Davis. June 24, 7 and 9 p.m. $40-$60. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

THE PEDRITO MARTINEZ GROUP The charismatic Cuban singer and percussionist is a master of Afro-Cuban music and the batá drum. Winner of numerous accolades, including a first place finish in the 2000 Thelonious Monk Institute Afro-Latin Hand Percussion Competition, his rich music combines traditional Cuban strains with elements of jazz, funk, and pop. June 30, 8 p.m. $32-$48. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston, www.globalartslive.org

CAMBRIDGE JAZZ FESTIVAL The Cambridge Jazz Foundation presents two days of free musical performances: Saturday’s Latin-inflected offerings, hosted by José C. Massó III, will feature successive performances by guitarist Albino Mbie, flutist-composer Yulia Musayelyan, singer-songwriter Gabriela Cotter, and percussionist Eguie Castrillo’s Orchestra; Sunday’s lineup, hosted by Valerie Stephens, includes the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice Ensemble, directed by drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, Womxn, featuring saxophonist Patricia Perez, Sound of Soul featuring saxophonist Bill Pierce and guitarist Bobby Broom, and culminates with pianist Danilo Pérez and the Global Jazz Messengers. June 29-30, noon-6 p.m. Free. Danehy Park, 99 Sherman St., Cambridge. www.cambridgejazzfoundation.org

QUIANA LYNELL The church-reared Texan, discovered and mentored by Terence Blanchard, won the 2017 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition with her joyous jazz, blues, and gospel-infused singing. July 14, 8 p.m. $29-$39. Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

CÉCILE MCLORIN SALVANT The Grammy-winning singer has been hailed as a once-in-a-generation phenomenon who boasts the vocal virtuosity of Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan along with the consummate actress-in-song expressiveness of Billie Holiday and Abbey Lincoln. And, like Lincoln, she is not only a gifted interpreter but writes her own superb songs as well. Aug. 25, 8 p.m. $49-$69. Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

KENNY GARRETT The alto saxophone master apprenticed with the postmortem Ellington Orchestra (led by Duke’s son Mercer), then moved on to the bands of Art Blakey and Miles Davis before venturing out on his own. Needless to say, there are few musicians more steeped in the tradition. Sept. 8-9, 7 and 9 p.m. $40-$55. Scullers, 400 Soldiers Field Road. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com



