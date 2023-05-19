Boston Early Music Festival returns to live performance, celebrating women

Now, from June 4 to 11, four years after BEMF’s last in-person incarnation, Boston will once again be the site of an enormous live gathering of early music performers, fans, scholars, instrument makers, and enthusiasts of all kinds.

Not the one-off concerts that BEMF presents over the course of the season (those have already returned), but the massive, joyful juggernaut of an early music party that, since its inception in 1981, has taken place every other year, growing into a festival of international stature and renown. Until, that is, the pandemic-beclouded 2021 edition of the festival, which took place only virtually.

Let the numbers speak for themselves: Eight days. Over 250 artists from around the world. Three operas. Seventeen festival concerts, with performances on most days extending from late afternoon until well after midnight. An additional slate of roughly 30 self-presented fringe concerts. A sprawling exhibition and trade show. A youth ensemble. Masterclasses, scholarly symposia, and an organ and keyboard mini-festival. For both newcomers and long-running fans, it typically adds up to an embarrassment of riches.

Each edition of BEMF is unique, but over the years they have been united by the festival’s core ethos of artistic exploration, its quest to unearth and present new repertoire from the distant past.

BEMF Orchestra member Charles Weaver alongside BEMF artistic directors Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs. Kathy Wittman

Nowhere has this been more apparent than in its selections for each year’s lavishly produced operatic centerpiece. When is the last time you’ve seen (or even heard of): Steffani’s “Orlando,” Campra’s “Le Carnaval de Venise,” or Conradi’s “Ariadne”? Each of these anchored an entire biennial installment. BEMF’s tradition of spotlighting such completely unknown repertoire through scrupulously researched productions is extraordinary against the backdrop of a larger classical world where, these days, selling tickets to any operas that do not have “Boheme” or “Tosca” in their titles can be difficult. And this year, the festival is poised to extend its streak.

Billed as “A Celebration of Women,” the 2023 BEMF will feature as its centerpiece the North American premiere of Henry Desmarest’s 1694 opera “Circé,” with a libretto inspired by Homer’s “Odyssey” created by the French poet Louise-Geneviève Gillot de Saintonge.

All but completely forgotten today, Desmarest (1661–1741) was part of the wave of talent that flooded into French opera after the reign of the era’s most famous composer, Jean-Baptiste Lully, had ended with Lully’s death in 1687. Saintonge (1650-1718) was the very first woman to create a libretto for the Paris Opera, and “Circé” was in fact the second of her two works written for Desmarest. According to BEMF artistic directors Stephen Stubbs and Paul O’Dette, it was the clear choice for this year’s festival thanks to the sheer quality of its invention.

“It is a monumentally great and important score,” said Stubbs, reached during a break between rehearsals.

“Desmarest kept just enough of the Lully model to satisfy the crowd,” he continued. “But the amount of innovation is also just astounding. He goes into harmonic areas Lully would never have thought of . . . and really detailed orchestrations. But, for me, the most exciting thing is the dimensions of Circé herself.”

He noted that in Saintonge’s libretto, she is portrayed as both a powerful sorceress and a woman whose love for Odysseus has nonetheless made her vulnerable.

Reached at his home in Amsterdam, stage director Gilbert Blin concurred. “From my side, what is fascinating is that Saintonge focused the work on a female character. Circé is a magician, and Saintonge associates her magic with the power of creativity. She herself may have been confronted by this question as an artist and poet. She also explores how this magic of creativity is either related to or influenced by the feeling of love.”

Improbably enough, this will not be the first performance of “Circé” for the BEMF cast and orchestra. The entire group traveled to Bremen, Germany last August to create the world premiere recording of the opera, a massive undertaking that, according to BEMF’s executive director Kathy Fay, required a budget of $400,000.

After the recording had been made and just two weeks before rehearsals for this summer’s live performances were set to begin, the entire project was nearly derailed by the withdrawal, due to a family emergency, of mezzo-soprano Lucile Richardot, who had recorded the title role and was set to perform it in Boston. (“We were all just thunderstruck,” said Stubbs.)

The odds of finding a replacement at the 11th hour for the lead role of a work other singers had never even heard of, let alone performed, seemed remote at best. But Fay was able to enlist Canadian soprano Karina Gauvin, who has since thrown herself into learning the part, thereby making it possible for the production to proceed. In addition to Gauvin, the cast will include festival mainstays Aaron Sheehan, Amanda Forsyth, and Teresa Wakim.

Alongside “Circé,” this year’s BEMF will reprise (on June 10) its earlier production of Francesca Caccini’s chamber opera “Alcina” of 1625, the first opera ever written by a woman; and it will offer an abridged, semi-staged production (June 9) of Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre’s “Cephale et Procris,” in a free performance by the company’s young artists training program.

Highlights among the festival concerts should include performances by Vox Luminis, the Orlando Consort, Hamburger Ratsmusik, Boston’s own La Donna Musicale, and the BEMF Orchestra led by concertmaster Robert Mealy and musical directors Stubbs and O’Dette.

The stage, in short, has been set for BEMF’s grand return. And with such a long gap since its last in-person edition, it’s safe to say that neither participants nor audience-members will be taking a single note for granted.

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL

June 4-11, at multiple venues around the city

www.bemf.org

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.