In ‘Final Vinyl’ event, Arlington public library is selling off thousands of records

“It is a little bit of an oddball collection,” said Anna Litten, the town’s director of libraries. “It’s very possible there’s an original Broadway cast recording of ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ there’s some interesting jazz, and definitely some world music.”

But if you dig though the boxes long enough at the vinyl sale being hosted by the Robbins Library in Arlington this weekend, you could come across something enjoyable to add to your vintage supply — or help get one started.

You’re not going to find a rare edition of a Taylor Swift album, or even a worn copy of Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors” in the mix.

Advertisement

As the surge in interest in vinyl continues, the library’s main branch on Massachusetts Avenue will try to sell off more than 2,000 records during its “Final Vinyl” event on Saturday. Robbins Library deaccessioned — or removed — its collection and turned to the Friends of Robbins Library to host the sale, with the goal of freeing-up space at the facility.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

While vinyl records are popular to buy in stores and online right now, they don’t typically get checked out at the library.

“Last year patrons checked out 57 albums,” Litten said. “There’s been some Christmas music people check out annually.”

In a statement about the event, library officials said the “low-interest” collection was “built to meet the needs of library users before the 1990s,” and “doesn’t help us support the entertainment and educational needs of visitors today.”

Anna Litten, director of libraries, looks through the stack of albums going on sale at Robbins Library on Saturday. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The records were moved into storage in the early 2000s, when their popularity dropped significantly and they needed to make room for CDs, they said. Since the library hasn’t added new albums to the stockpile in decades, what’s available will be a bit outdated.

“When 1988 hit, a lot of people suddenly were switching their music formats,” Litten said. “Nobody has added to this collection since ‘92 or ‘93. It’s all older stuff.”

Advertisement

But for serious crate diggers, it could be exactly what they’re looking for. The bounty of old albums includes everything from jazz and classical to folk music and show tunes, according to event details, with prices starting at $3 per record. (General sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with early access at 9 a.m. for library members).

“If you’re interested in more niche collections ... you’ll find something of interest,” library officials said. “There are also recordings of comedy, bird calls, and other unusual items.”

A video about the event posted to YouTube by ACMi News, a community news station, showed albums like the soundtrack to ‘Saturday Night Fever,” and records by Stevie Wonder and British rock group Dire Straits.

Anna Litten, director of libraries, holds one of the thousands of albums for sale. An eclectic collection of vinyl records, stored in the basement of Arlington’s Robbins Library, will go on sale Saturday. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

While record collecting is a hobby that’s been around as long as vinyl itself, record sales have experienced a significant boom in recent years, hitting historic sales numbers during the start of the pandemic.

According to Billboard.com, “vinyl album sales grew for a 17th consecutive year” last year in the US, with 43 million albums sold. That number was up 4.2 percent, the website reported, a slower rise than in previous years.

New shops have cropped up in the Boston area in the past few years, while others have expanded their footprint by making renovations or moving to bigger spaces.

Advertisement

The library is going in the opposite direction: it wants more room for other collections, like its popular “Library of Things,” a program that lets patrons rent out items such as musical instruments, kitchen supplies, puzzles, and outdoor gear.

“We’re glad that we have this opportunity to get records back into the hands of music lovers,” library officials said.

Anna Litten, director of libraries, holds one of the albums for sale. An eclectic collection of vinyl records, stored in the basement of Arlington’s Robbins Library, will go on sale Saturday. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff





Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.