Iconic princesses and queens in Disney universe take the stage

Christy Altomare, the first Anya in “Anastasia” on Broadway; Susan Egan, the original Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” on Broadway and the voice of Meg in “Hercules;” Lissa deGuzman, Princess Jasmine in the first national tour of “Aladdin;” and Syndee Winters, Nala in “The Lion King” on Broadway, will sing classic Disney songs while the Boston Pops play conducted by Keith Lockhart.

Fans of all ages are encouraged to dress up in costumes to experience songs by their favorite princesses and queens on the stage at “ Disney Princess — The Concert ” at Symphony Hall on May 20 and 27.

Disney princess lovers span a wide range — from those who first watched Ariel sing “Part of Your World” on VHS to the ones awaiting the arrival of Halle Bailey’s live-action Ariel in theaters later this month.

Egan approached the Pops conductor about working on the concert together last year. “We thought, ‘What an adorable thing, what an incredible trove of music,’” Lockhart said.

It’s also not the first time Lockhart has had a brush with royalty: he conducted the 2016 TV special “Disney’s Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall,” currently streaming on Disney+.

“Keith Lockhart has such a love of this music, and he gets the joy,” said Egan, who, in addition to performing, is the concert’s executive producer. “And that’s what this show is really about.”

The two-hour concert features songs such as, “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin,” “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas,” “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog,” and “Let It Go” from “Frozen.” Scenes from the animated films will play behind the women on “larger-than-life” LED screens as they sing, according to the concert’s website.

Altomare, Egan, deGuzman, and Winters will not be performing in character — though they will still don glittering gowns.

“I get to revisit this music that I’ve been singing for 30 years now, which is a joy,” said Egan. “To be able to not be Belle, but be Susan, and share what it was like from my point of view — [and] pass the torch to all the little girls and boys in the audience who might be dressed as Belle or Mrs. Potts, or whatever they might identify with — is pretty exciting.”

Egan will be singing a medley of Belle’s songs, including “Home” and “Beauty and the Beast,” which incorporates harmonies by the other women.

Winters said she has loved “The Lion King” since she was a young girl. “I remember spending my allowance money on a ‘Lion King’ singalong tape and making my entire family watch me belt out ‘Hakuna Matata,’ and I had no idea that this was going to be a part of my life,” she said of her time playing Nala. She will sing “Shadowland” from the musical at Symphony Hall.

Winters said her favorite moments from the show are singing with the other women. “A lot of the time when you’re the ‘princess’ in the show, you’re the sole female lead,” said Winters. “These are four women who played leads on Broadway and getting the opportunity to support one another with such strong, powerful voices is really amazing.”

Each show also includes a prince. “We don’t need more than one guy,” added Egan.

Adam J. Levy — associate producer of the show and an understudy for Christian and the Duke of Monroth in “Moulin Rouge” on Broadway — will be Boston’s prince. Levy will cover the prince singing roles in the concert.

“I love seeing the grandparents, parents, and kids because they each identify with a whole different era of Disney magic,” said Egan. “Honestly, the moms are the ones singing along the loudest.”

Winters said, “You never really grow out of being a princess.”

DISNEY PRINCESS — THE CONCERT

May 20 and 27, 2 p.m. $45-$118. Boston Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave. bso.org





