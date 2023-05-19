Royal intrigue on the way in ‘Mary & George’

This one, a period drama filled with schemers, sounds promising. “Mary & George” is based on the true story of Mary Villiers, who orchestrates her son’s rise to power during the reign of King James I in the 1600s by coaching him to become James’s lover. It will be coming to AMC.

Julianne Moore stars in the seven-parter as Mary, Nicholas Galitzine will play George, and Tony Curran, from “Daredevil” and “Your Honor,” will play James.

Playwright and screenwriter DC Moore (“Killing Eve”) created and wrote the series, inspired by Benjamin Woolley’s nonfiction book, “The King’s Assassin.”