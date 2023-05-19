fb-pixel Skip to main content

On the train to Gillette with throngs of Swifties

By Brittany Bowker and Cecilia Mazanec Globe Staff,Updated May 19, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Joe Ackil, owner of Alpha-Lit, a lighting company based in Central Mass, installs lighting for the Eras Taylor Swift tour in Patriot Place shopping mall on Thursday afternoon. Patriot Place will see an uptick in shoppers this weekend as Taylor Swift fans swarm Foxborough on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Taylor Swift’s return to New England for the first time since 2018 is expected to draw more than 55,000 fans to Gillette Stadium every night this weekend. Some of those fans will be arriving by train.

To help with transportation to and from the concert, the MBTA’s commuter rail will be bringing fans from Boston and Providence to Foxborough for Swift’s shows this weekend.

(The thousands of tickets the MBTA released sold out quickly, stirring up stress for fans without a way to the show.)

The much anticipated shows, described as the equivilent of the Super Bowl for Swifties, are an occcasion for fashion, fun, and creativity. Fans are sharing their journeys to Gillette with the Globe, from the train ride to the parking lot to inside the show.

