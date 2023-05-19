On the train to Gillette with throngs of Swifties

Taylor Swift’s return to New England for the first time since 2018 is expected to draw more than 55,000 fans to Gillette Stadium every night this weekend. Some of those fans will be arriving by train.

To help with transportation to and from the concert, the MBTA’s commuter rail will be bringing fans from Boston and Providence to Foxborough for Swift’s shows this weekend.

(The thousands of tickets the MBTA released sold out quickly, stirring up stress for fans without a way to the show.)