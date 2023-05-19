On the train to Gillette with throngs of Swifties

Taylor Swift’s return to New England for the first time since 2018 is expected to draw more than 55,000 fans to Gillette Stadium every night this weekend. Some of those fans will be arriving by train.
To help with transportation to and from the concert, the MBTA’s commuter rail will be bringing fans from Boston and Providence to Foxborough for Swift’s shows this weekend.
(The thousands of tickets the MBTA released sold out quickly, stirring up stress for fans without a way to the show.)
The much anticipated shows, described as the equivilent of the Super Bowl for Swifties, are an occcasion for fashion, fun, and creativity. Fans are sharing their journeys to Gillette with the Globe, from the train ride to the parking lot to inside the show.
Advertisement
No waiting for trains that just aren’t coming at South Station.— Boston Globe Arts (@BostonGlobeArts) May 19, 2023
Swifties have boarded the train to Gillette ahead of Taylor Swift’s first night in Foxborough. Follow our coverage through the night ✨⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oskMzH4kjf
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker. Cecilia Mazanec can be reached at cecilia.mazanec@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ceciliamazanec.