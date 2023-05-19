They never go out of style: Taylor Swift fans don their best looks for Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium

The tickets are secured, and the outfits are ready. Taylor Swift is in town, and for thousands of fans, no detail has been spared.

As the 12-time Grammy winner arrives at Gillette Stadium for the first of three sold-out performances on her Eras Tour, Swifties are descending on Foxborough en masse, dressed in their Taylor-best.

The Eras Tour is itself a showcase of Swift’s evolving style and sound over her career. Colors and themes from albums, including “Fearless,” “Evermore,” “Speak Now,” “Reputation,” and “Lover,” among others, will wash over the stadium and all roads leading to it.