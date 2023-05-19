They never go out of style: Taylor Swift fans don their best looks for Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium

The tickets are secured, and the outfits are ready. Taylor Swift is in town, and for thousands of fans, no detail has been spared.
As the 12-time Grammy winner arrives at Gillette Stadium for the first of three sold-out performances on her Eras Tour, Swifties are descending on Foxborough en masse, dressed in their Taylor-best.
The Eras Tour is itself a showcase of Swift’s evolving style and sound over her career. Colors and themes from albums, including “Fearless,” “Evermore,” “Speak Now,” “Reputation,” and “Lover,” among others, will wash over the stadium and all roads leading to it.
Here are some of the best looks we’ve seen so far:
IT’S MY TURN 🥺 to see Taylor at #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour! I’ve had my DIY Lover @ Wango Tango outfit planned out since pre-Lover Fest and I’m BEYOND excited that it’s finally seeing the light of day💗— yuki 💫 gil13tte N2+N3 (@yukitheswiftie) May 19, 2023
Gillette Swifties, come say hi pre-show! @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/cp1IWcPGCo
One fan coordinated with the merch truck, which sports colorful images of Swift throughout her albums.
Lately I’ve been dressing as the merch truck…. @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/06EsjUv5Ce— Brian Leonard (@BrianLeonard_) May 19, 2023
Some Swifties who graduated from New York University last year alongside Taylor Swift — who received an honorary degree — wore NYU Class of 2022 shirts.
a year ago we graduated from nyu with taylor and tonight we’re at the eras tour *:･ﾟ✧@taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/A8U099VKeC— stephanie (@nextleveIsteph) May 19, 2023
