They never go out of style: Taylor Swift fans don their best looks for Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium

By Brittany Bowker and Cecilia Mazanec Globe Staff,Updated May 19, 2023, 10 minutes ago

The tickets are secured, and the outfits are ready. Taylor Swift is in town, and for thousands of fans, no detail has been spared.

As the 12-time Grammy winner arrives at Gillette Stadium for the first of three sold-out performances on her Eras Tour, Swifties are descending on Foxborough en masse, dressed in their Taylor-best.

The Eras Tour is itself a showcase of Swift’s evolving style and sound over her career. Colors and themes from albums, including “Fearless,” “Evermore,” “Speak Now,” “Reputation,” and “Lover,” among others, will wash over the stadium and all roads leading to it.

Here are some of the best looks we’ve seen so far:

BOSTON, MA - 5/19/2023 Tara Whelan, left, leans over the seat to chat with her daughter and their friends, Kennedy Whelan, 7, Reilly Brayman, 9 and Rory Brayman, 13, while riding on the commuter line to Gillette Stadium to see Taylor Swift on Friday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Erin Clark/Globe Staff

One fan coordinated with the merch truck, which sports colorful images of Swift throughout her albums.

Some Swifties who graduated from New York University last year alongside Taylor Swift — who received an honorary degree — wore NYU Class of 2022 shirts.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker. Cecilia Mazanec can be reached at cecilia.mazanec@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ceciliamazanec.

