10 not-to-be-missed dance performances, from a Boston Ballet classic to festivals brimming with variety

SLEEPING BEAUTY With fairies, witches, and a charming young princess, few story ballets are as beloved as this classic, one of Boston Ballet’s trademark productions. Choreographed by Marius Petipa with additional choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton, the production features Tchaikovsky’s glorious score performed live and David Walker’s opulent sets and costumes. May 25-June 4. $39 and up. Citizen’s Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org

PS 21: PERFORMANCE SPACES FOR THE 21ST CENTURY This Hudson Valley multi-arts festival always offers an intriguing slate of dance performances during its summer season. This time around, dance-oriented festival presentations range from Nuevo Flamenco (May 21) to the theatrical social dance of Alessandro Sciarroni (July 29) to the Czech new circus Cirk La Putyka (July 22). May 21 into the fall. Tickets free and up. Chatham, N.Y. https://ps21chatham.org/

WINDHOVER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS You can count on the Rockport multi-arts center to schedule a wide-ranging summer dance series. This summer’s offerings include CONTINUUM Contemporary/Ballet (June 2-3), North Atlantic Ballet Theatre (June 11), Olga Dunn Dance Company (June 23), Ballet Papillon (June 30), Saving Grace Dance Company (July 1), Alison Cook-Beatty Dance Company (Aug. 25), SAXYN Dance Works (Sept. 7-8), and a dance at Halibut Point Quarry (Aug. 22). Through Sept. 8. $20-$35. Rockport. https://windhover.org/performances/

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL In Italian, “corteo” means cortege. With the acclaimed Cirque du Soleil, “Corteo” means all manner of acrobatic wizardry and theatrical magic. As a clown imagines his own funeral transformed into a brilliant carnival, the show unfolds an entertaining and moving celebration of life and humanity, with the split audience seated in both front and back of the proceedings, facing one another across the stage. June 8-11. $43-$187. Agganis Arena www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/boston/corteo/buy-tickets

BEHEARD.WORLD The collective, dedicated to using the arts for positive change, presents the new “Belonging and Othering.” A collaboration of nine dancers/choreographers, three poets, and two filmmakers, the multimedia performance piece focuses on racism, gender bias, immigration prejudice, and LGBTQ issues to explore tribalism and bias — and where the experiences of “othering” and “belonging” might intersect. June 10-11. $15-$50. The Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

KAIROS DANCE THEATER The company premieres its new “Folktales, Fables and Feasts,” featuring live music by the 20-piece Sound Icon orchestra and Boston early-music vocalists Renaissance Men. The program includes artistic director DeAnna Pellecchia’s cabaret-influenced opera-ballet “Foxy,” partly inspired by Stravinsky’s comic opera “Renard,” as well as the new “Tavernous,” in which the pleasures of gluttony play out to a remix of drinking songs from Carl Orff’s masterpiece “Carmina Burana.” June 24-25. $5-$60. Tsai Performance Center. kairosdancetheater.org

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL A pilgrimage to this internationally acclaimed festival is a must for area dance lovers. Showcasing a mixture of dance genres from around the world, the festival’s lovely Berkshires campus has a little something for everyone, some of it free. Performance highlights this summer include Mark Morris’s “The Look of Love,” an homage to Burt Bacharach (June 28-July 2), a 15th anniversary engagement by Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart (July 12-16), and the Pillow debut of Ireland’s award-winning Oona Doherty (July 26-30). June 28-Aug. 27. Tickets free and up. Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

LaTasha Barnes presents "The Jazz Continuum" at the 2023 Bates Dance Festival. STEVEN PISANO/Photo by Steven Pisano

BATES DANCE FESTIVAL Anchored by Bates College, this small but impressive festival packs all its programming into the month of July. Four distinctive presentations make Lewiston, Maine, a reliable weekend arts getaway — A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham (July 7-9), Gerald Casel/GERALDCASELDANCE’s “Not About Race Dance” (July 14-15), LaTasha Barnes’s “The Jazz Continuum (July 21-23), and Vanessa Anspaugh (July 28-29). July 7-29. $5-$25. Lewiston, Maine. www.batesdancefestival.org/performances

Advertisement

THE YARD The venerable dance organization officially celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer, offering performances and other public events across Martha’s Vineyard. Highlights of this season’s performance programming include Sean Dorsey Dance (July 7-8), Music From the Sole (July 15), Caleb Teicher and Nic Gareiss (Aug. 17-20), and Urban Bush Women, with performances around the island to be announced. June 10-Aug. 20. Tickets free and up. Martha’s Vineyard. www.dancetheyard.org

NEWPORT DANCE FESTIVAL Newport Contemporary Ballet (formerly Island Moving Company) welcomes a diverse slate of visiting artists for six days of dance celebration, each performance offering a different lineup of performers and repertoire. Participants include Boston Dance Theater (resident company), Amy Hall Garner, Dark Circles Contemporary Dance, Tom Gold Dance, Anniela Huidobro, and Breathing Art Company. July 18-23. $39-$49 single tickets, $170-$210 for five. Great Friends Meeting House Lawn, Newport, R.I. www.newportcontemporaryballet.org

