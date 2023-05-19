In a world gone wrong, Iris DeMent finds her voice

The record also suggests that she is angry about the state of the world. The loudest of those suggestions, “Goin’ Down to Sing in Texas,” is a sarcasm-laced, eight-minute ramble targeting Texas right-to-carry laws, TV evangelists, Jeff Bezos, and more. That song, and others, reflect DeMent’s reaction to what has been happening in the country the past several years, which she says, during a recent Zoom conversation, she found impossible to ignore. “It’s just been right in your face every minute of the day,” she says. “How it felt to me was, there’s this thing going on here that requires this constant attention, so I worked from that place. It was like: Here’s the ground I’m standing on right now. It’s really, really shaky. Guess I’m going to talk about the shaky ground.”

This spring, Iris DeMent released “Workin’ on a World,” her first album in seven years. It’s another splendid offering of DeMent’s marvelous thick twang, her equally marvelous way with words, and her intertwined gospel, soul, and country sounds, all of which will be on display when she performs a sold-out show at City Winery June 11.

She adds, however, that the talk isn’t simply angry. “Goin’ Down to Sing in Texas” is “a looooove song,” she says, elongating the word “love.” “You don’t take risks like I took in that song if you’re not coming from a love place. That was anger that came out of love.”

But even at her most topical, DeMent never neglects more interior concerns. And as much as a song like “Goin’ Down to Sing in Texas” grabs your attention, the abiding concern of “Workin’ on a World” seems to be something else: persistence, and how to face up to the current state of affairs. How does one persevere in the face of injustice, when things don’t seem to be getting any better? DeMent comes back to variations on that theme again and again on the album, beginning with the title track, sung in the first person, which offers her realization that the “warriors of love” who came before her were working on a world they never got to see, and so she, too, must pay it forward.

DeMent agrees with this characterization of the record, but notes that it was not a conscious plan. She adds that what she thinks she was trying to do was survive. “I don’t care what side you’re on,” she elaborates. “I mean, I do care, but I think it’s difficult for all of us right now just to be here. Even the folks who are over there who I totally disagree with, I can’t imagine that they’re not also suffering and struggling. You know, it’s a broken home. Everyone’s affected.”

There is typically a long time between Iris DeMent records. The unvarnished hard country of her debut, “Infamous Angel,” arrived in 1992; she’s released six more albums since then. “Workin’ on a World” came seven years after 2016′s left turn, “The Trackless Woods,” which found her setting poems by Russian poet Anna Akhmatova to music, and 11 years after she last put her own words to music with “Sing the Delta.”

She says she doesn’t have a real need to be in the spotlight. “I want to have something to say that I think is going to be useful. Outside of that I’d just as soon stay home. I have to feel like my songs will do something really significant for me personally, and if I get that feeling, I draw from that, as far as excitement about making a record and going out on the road.”

“Workin’ on a World” also took a long time to make — or rather, says DeMent, it’s not so much that it took a long time as that she hadn’t really set out to make a record, but one thing led to another. She notes that when she recorded the first batch of songs that ended up on the album, she was recording a track for a Nancy Griffith tribute “and I said, ‘Well, why don’t we just record some things that I’ve had laying around,’ with no intention of thinking it was a record. It was more like an obligation, like you never know when you’re going to go.” COVID hit, and the “political stuff” continued, and she eventually thought “if this was ever going to be a record, it’s not going to be, so let’s just get on with the other sides of life.”

Then her stepdaughter, the singer-songwriter Pieta Brown, asked what had happened to those recordings. “Pieta listened to them and said, ‘There’s something in there, I think you better get back at it,’ and that motivated me.” For her part, Brown has a vivid recollection of the experience. “I will literally never forget it,” she recounts by phone. “I drove around in the country, listening. I just pulled over to the side of the road and texted her and said, ‘You have an album and it’s called “Workin’ on a World.”' I was so struck by the power of all of it.”

It was striking to hear DeMent say that she had an “obligation” to record that first group of songs, and when asked about that choice of words, she replies, with a laugh, “Yeah, that sounds like an odd word to use.” What she means is that those songs came to her, she created them, they’re meaningful. “You need to record them, so they’re available to help support the people. That’s what the songs are supposed to do.”

“We’re put here to create, to grow, to take care of our young to the best that we can, hope for the best and contribute what we’ve got, and that’s what I was trying to do with my record. What do I have here that I can give to somebody else that might be of use? If it’s not, it’s not, but that’s my obligation. That’s my duty.”

IRIS DEMENT

At City Winery, 80 Beverly St. June 11 at 7 p.m. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net













