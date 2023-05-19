Mass. labor market tightened in April

Massachusetts employers added 5,100 jobs in April, less than half the gain in the previous month, as more people left the work force, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said on Friday.
The state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.3 percent last month, lowest since the onset of the pandemic, from 3.5 percent in March.
But the lower jobless rate reflected a decline in the labor force in April, suggesting that hiring might have been constrained by the lack of available workers.
The state’s labor force participation rate — the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks — dropped by 0.1 percentage point to 64.9 percent in April. Compared with April 2022, the labor force participation rate was down 0.5 percentage point.
Job gains in April were led by the education and health services sector, which added 1,900 positions. Government gained 1,500 jobs and information sector added 1,300 jobs.
In the leisure and hospitality sector, employers shed 300 jobs. Manufacturers cut 500 jobs.
