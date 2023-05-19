Mass. labor market tightened in April

Massachusetts employers added 5,100 jobs in April, less than half the gain in the previous month, as more people left the work force, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said on Friday.

The state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.3 percent last month, lowest since the onset of the pandemic, from 3.5 percent in March.

But the lower jobless rate reflected a decline in the labor force in April, suggesting that hiring might have been constrained by the lack of available workers.