The state’s housing market is frozen, and updates to other big stories

Last month I dug into the numbers on the residential real estate market and found cracks in the foundation . Prices gains were slowing statewide, and values in some of Boston’s northern suburbs were dropping.

Today I am updating three stories previously covered in this space: the dysfunctional housing market, April’s big shortfall in state tax revenues, and the uncertain future for the Sagamore and Bourne bridges.

This week brought fresh data for April, and the cracks are getting bigger.

The median price of a single-family home in Massachusetts fell 1.2 percent from a year ago, the first monthly decline since 2018, according to real estate analytics firm The Warren Group. Sales for the month were down more than 25 percent.

In the region inside I-495, the median price fell 3 percent in April to $820,000 from a year earlier and sales were off 26 percent, according to the Greater Boston Association of Realtors. The median price was down 8.8 percent from the record set in June 2022.

The price declines are a sign of how sharply the rise in mortgage interest rates has spooked potential homebuyers and sellers alike, my colleague Andrew Brinker explained.

“Would-be sellers still don’t want to sell, because in many cases, they don’t want to give up the low mortgage rate they have locked in on their current place,” he wrote. “And that leaves buyers with little to choose from, even if they are still willing to take on a higher monthly mortgage payment.”

Unfortunately for would-be buyers and sellers, and their agents, the spring selling season is proving to be a misnomer.

The market gave, then took away

Earlier this month Massachusetts reported a steep drop in tax revenues that likely signals the end of a pandemic-powered flood of cash into state coffers.

Tax collections for April fell $2.2 billion shy of the prior-year amount and $1.6 billion below the official estimate. The primary cause: capital gains tax revenue came in lower than projected.

It turns out the fall-off in taxes on investment profits isn’t just a Massachusetts phenomenon. A drop in federal capital gains tax receipts has put Congress and the White House in a bind.

As the Wall Street Journal reported this week, a Congressional Budget Office analysis found that tax revenues were $250 billion short of forecasts for the first 10 months of the fiscal year through April.

The timing couldn’t be worse.

”The immediate impact is that the US may run out of cash before mid-June tax payments roll in,” the Journal reported, “and that is spurring urgent talks between the Biden administration and congressional Republicans on how to lift the debt ceiling.”

It’s not that capital gains collections have dried up. Rather, they are coming back to earth after financial markets soared three straight years through 2021, a run that ended in a bear market in 2022 when the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates.

Massachusetts may feel the pinch of the tax revenue shortfall as lawmakers try to complete a budget for the year that begins July 1 and hammer out a tax relief package.

“Unquestionably, our fiscal situation just got a lot tighter,” said Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University. But “the state has been quite responsible with the supersized tax receipts of recent years and is well positioned to fill any hole that opens up in the FY23 budget,” he said.

The situation is nowhere near as dire as it is D.C. If a deal isn’t worked out on the federal debt ceiling soon, the consequences would likely stagger financial markets and push the economy into a recession.

Bridges to somewhere

The Massachusetts congressional delegation, Beacon Hill, and the US Army Corps of Engineers have been trying for years to line up federal funding to replace the decrepit Sagamore and Bourne bridges over the Cape Cod Canal. Building new bridges could cost up to $4 billion.

In September and January, federal officials rejected federal grant applications from the state and the US Army Corps of Engineers seeking a total of $3 billion. Word was that the feds wanted a bigger financial commitment from the state.

This week Governor Maura Healey told the Globe that she’s willing to double the state’s contribution to $700 million. Wrote State House reporter Matt Stout: “Healey is beginning to lay the groundwork for when the state would spend its share of the cash. She intends to include $263 million for the project in an upcoming Capital Investment Plan that covers through fiscal year 2028, with plans to spend additional funding on the bridge project after that, Healey aides said.”

Matt said it’s not clear whether the beefed-up commitment will help secure more federal funding.

But it’s a good next step.

